Once bullied now buffed up: Daniel Oludhe's lucky escape

In the bustling atmosphere of a crowded gym, Dan Oludhe stands out not just for his silent demeanour but for the sheer presence of his physique.

The five-foot, eight-inch fitness instructor moves with purpose, his broad chest, defined traps, and muscular arms threatening to burst from his tight white tank top.

His powerful build, however, isn't merely for show—it tells a story of resilience and evolution.

Several years ago, when he walked into a different kind of gym at a different city node, his fellow gym-goers would laugh and bully him. "But that only fueled my determination."

Dan took his first steps to fitness glory in the unforgiving ghetto that is Dandora in Nairobi. Life there was a relentless battle against poverty and crime, with two meals a day considered a luxury.

"When clients tell me they joined the gym to mend a broken heart, I can't help but laugh," Dan recalls. "My story is different. Fitness wasn't a goal; it was an escape from a harsh reality."

Harsh realities

Opportunities were scarce in Dandora, and many of Dan's friends fell into drugs and organised crime. The odds were stacked against him, but Dan was resolved to change his fate.

Daniel Oludhe doing Push Up workout exercise at the Workout Warehouse in Nairobi on May 16, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Dan says fitness became a lifeline when he discovered the Dandora Social Hall, where sports were a welcome distraction from the harsh realities surrounding him.

"I fell in love with boxing there," he says. A childhood friend named Sammy played a pivotal role in Dan's life. "Sammy and I grew up together. He wanted out of poverty as much as I did and became a certified trainer. He was always my plug," Dan explains.

Together, Dan and Sammy boxed at the Social Hall and worked blue-collar jobs to make ends meet.

"We cleaned Kasarani Stadium for Sh500 a day. When our jobs were declared redundant, I found myself back at square one, jobless and frustrated," Dan shares.

Without employment, Dan turned to boxing, unwittingly sculpting his body into an impressive shape.

His lean, fit physique caught the eye of a local security startup proprietor, landing him a job as a guard.

"I made Sh5,000 a month, barely enough to cover rent and send some money home," he laughs.

Meanwhile, Sammy's fortunes improved, sparking Dan's curiosity. When he asked, his friend revealed he worked as a nightclub bouncer, earning significantly more than Dan.

Daniel Oludhe doing Barbell Squat workout during his routine exercise at the Workout Warehouse in Nairobi on May 16, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

"He however didn't think I could handle the job because I didn't have the bulk. Boxing kept me lean, but I needed to bulk up for better-paying gigs," Dan explains.

Thus began his journey into weightlifting and strength training.

"I joined the ghetto gyms, which were shady and shoddy. I knew nothing about proper weight training. The bouncers who dominated the gyms bullied me out of sets," Dan recounts.

His quest for knowledge led him to take fitness courses with the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA).

"Learning about the body and the science of fitness changed everything for me. I realised building muscle was more than just bulking up; it was about understanding and optimising the body's potential."





Daniel Oludhe during his routine exercise workout at the Workout Warehouse in Nairobi on May 16, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Now, weight lifting and strength training are central to Dan's fitness programs.