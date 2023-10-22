Wellness & Fitness Pelvic workouts for male sexual health

John Khaemba does one hand push-up exercise at Born Fit Gym in Nairobi on October 20, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By SINDA MATIKO

Sexual health is important for men of all ages. But as more men live a sedentary lifestyle, and get non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension at an early age, many are losing their stamina.

However, do you know that certain exercises can help strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which support the bladder and bowel and affect sexual function?

Having a stronger pelvic floor, several types of research have shown, helps tame erectile dysfunction, and control the bladder so that you do not have to constantly go to the toilet. It also helps delay or control ejaculation.

Pelvic floor muscles tend to get weaker as you age.

What these exercises do is target the group of muscles that hang out in your pelvis and act like a sling holding up internal organs.

James Khaemba, a gym instructor in Nairobi, is among trainers who have incorporated pelvic floor exercises at least thrice a week for his male clients.

“My top pelvic floor exercises are normal squats, bridge, split tabletop, back dog and sumo squats,” he says.

For these exercises to have impactful results, do them often.

“I have observed that many people when doing pelvic floor exercises do between 12 to 15 reps (repetitions), but I discovered effective minimum reps should be 20 in each set. For men suffering from premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction, some doctors recommend these exercises as part of rehabilitation which is why it’s important to get them right,” he says.

For those who have time to go to the gym, the instructor says it is best to include pelvic floor exercises in leg workout sessions.

As easy as it sounds, Mr Khaemba notes that the results are not immediate and that one will need to exercise patience.

“To see some slight changes you will need at least three to four months of consistency. Rome was never built in a day,” he says.

These are the eight exercises to help improve your pelvic floor:

1. Kegel exercises

This is where you sit comfortably and squeeze your pelvic floor muscles, hold the contraction, and then relax.

2. Bridge

In this exercise, you lie on your back with your knees bent, tighten the abdominal and butt muscles, and raise your hips off the floor until they align with your knees and shoulders. Return to the starting position and repeat 60 times.

John Khaemba does hip thrust exercise at Born Fit Gym in Nairobi on October 20, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

3. Deep squats

This is like sitting but not on the ground. This is one of the best and most effective exercises to do. If you do nothing else in the gym, do this. Deep squats also burn calories and are particularly good for building nice, strong legs, back and butt.

John Khaemba does Goblet Squat exercise at Born Fit Gym in Nairobi on October 20, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

4. Side lunges

These help tone and stretch the inner thighs. To do it, step to the side. By pushing back into your left hip while keeping your right leg straight with your toes pointed forward, you get to feel a stretch in your groin muscle.

John Khaemba does side split lunge exercise at Born Fit Gym in Nairobi on October 20, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

5. Bird dog

Balance your body on all fours with your arms and knees, like a dog. Slowly stretch your right arm forward and left leg backwards. This helps ease back pains too.

John Khaemba does bird dog exercise at Born Fit Gym in Nairobi on October 20, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

6. Sumo squats

Ensure you push your hips back as you lower into a squat position. Tighten your abdominal muscles as you do it, and make sure your back is straight.

John Khaemba does sumo squat exercise at Born Fit Gym in Nairobi on October 20, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

7. Elevated bridge hip thrust

Sit on the floor with your mid to upper back against the edge of a bench, box or chair, knees bent and feet flat on the ground. When you lift yourself, your shin should create a 90-degree angle.

John Khaemba does hip thrust exercise at Born Fit Gym in Nairobi on October 20, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

8. Air calves squats

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly outward. Engage core muscle and pull shoulder bases together slightly to push out your chest.

Then squat back as if you were about to sit in a chair. Keep your weight in your heels so you don’t lean forward. Your hips should move down and back.

Make sure your lower back is maintained and keep your heels flat on the floor. Hips will descend lower than knees. The goal is to touch your glutes to the backs of your calves.

9. Kneeling squat

The bodyweight squat is designed to build lower body strength. Start by first resting on your knees. Keeping your back straight, slowly lower your body until the backs of your thighs rest on your calves.

The range of motion is completed by squeezing your butt muscles and thrusting your hips forward to return to the starting position fully extending the pelvis.

