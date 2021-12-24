Health & Fitness Practical steps to keep you safe from Covid-19 infection during the festivities

By Dr Samuel Otido

The festive season is here, and everyone is in celebration mode in the midst of a surge in Covid-19 infections owing to the omicron variant. The situation could have disrupted some people’s plans while it has no effect on others. But in the midst of this confusion, what practical steps can you take to keep you and your family safe.

Dr Samuel Otido, a Paediatric Pulmonologist at Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi shares some safety tips to consider during this festive season.

Will my vaccination be enough?

We are living in a community where a large population still remains unvaccinated. However, Covid -19 affects both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons but the unvaccinated have the worse symptoms. We do encourage everyone eligible for the vaccines to get vaccinated.

If vaccinated, you are still not out of danger because you can still suffer Covid-19. You are also encouraged to protect yourself and your family by maintaining social/ physical distance, wearing protective facial masks, having celebrations/functions in an open area as opposed to indoors, and utilising proper hand hygiene methods exercises.

If I’m hosting a party, what criteria can I use to protect attendees as well as myself?

To prevent the spread of the virus, invite a few guests to the function (a manageable crowd). Ask all to wear a facial mask, frequently sanitise hands. If the event is indoors, ensure adequate ventilation with a free flow of air. It is also important to consider their Covid-19 vaccination status.

If I plan to travel, what measures can I take?

The omicron variant is new. In South Africa, it has been shown that it is transmitted faster than the other variants. Therefore, only travel if you must.

Maintain the public health measures of transmission prevention mentioned above. If using public transport, always keep the facial mask on and it should also be worn properly. Free flow of air in the vehicle should be maintained and if possible use cashless transactions.

Most children below 18 are unvaccinated but still at risk. How can they be kept safe?

Even though children and adolescents have a low risk for Covid-19, severe disease, they pose a greater risk of transmission of the virus. Anecdotal reports in Kenyan hospitals and around the world mention that there is a recent spike in children hospitalised with the new Covid-19 variant.

Older children and adolescents should practice public health precautions to avoid contracting and transmitting the virus to the elderly. Children should also avoid crowded places this festive season especially now when there is a spike in Covid-19 infection.

Children should continue getting their childhood vaccinations, eating a healthy balanced diet and continue being active in sports/play. Children with chronic diseases should also not miss their scheduled hospital visits as those with co-morbidities are prone to get severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Dr Samuel Otido is a Paediatric Pulmonologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi