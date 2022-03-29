Health & Fitness Healthcare awards a timely shot in the arm

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe looks at a syringe that is produced at the Revital Healthcare Limited plant in Msumarini, Kilifi County on April 29, 2021. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By KEVIN WW ROMBOSIA

More by this Author Summary Some notable QHKA awardees include institutions such as MP Shah Hospital for advancing quality in healthcare.

Timely initiatives such as QHKA will go a long way into inspiring positive and incremental contributions to our healthcare system.

The Quality Healthcare Kenyan Awards (QHKA), which seek to recognize organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the Kenyan health sector, were conceptualized in July 2017. The initiative was mooted by Grace Ndegwa a global health leader and Kibe Njenga a medical doctor specializing in eye care.

Now in its third year, QHKA seeks to honor excellence and innovation in the health sector for quality patient-centered care.

It utilizes a health system strengthening approach to improve standards of health service delivery among health professionals in Kenya by recognizing outstanding performance, fostering innovation and the use of information technology, sharing of best practices, unifying the public and private sectors towards a common goal of improving quality of healthcare services.

The salient categories in the awards include excellence in improving access to primary care services, advancing maternal and child health, health facility innovation project of the year, student innovation project of the year, lifetime achievement award, use of information technology to improve patient care and media excellence in promoting health and well - being.

Others are best use of social media in healthcare, excellence in improving access to essential medicines and health products, healthcare financing innovation, healthcare leadership, county with the best-managed healthcare and excellence in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some notable QHKA awardees include institutions such as MP Shah Hospital for advancing quality in healthcare; counties such as Makueni for creating progressive healthcare systems; innovations such as Damu Sasa for improving access to life-saving blood and blood products and individuals such as Professor Khama Rogo for his lifetime achievements.

I also happened to be honored for excellence in healthcare leadership; an opportunity that has greatly impacted my medical leadership career. Among the notable nominees for this year include Equity Bank’s #ticker:EQTY CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, for his positive contributions to healthcare leadership.

Healthcare service delivery is often a challenging facet for most countries. Therefore, timely initiatives such as QHKA will go a long way towards inspiring positive and incremental contributions to our healthcare system.