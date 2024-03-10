Wellness & Fitness What parents need to remember when raising a deaf child

One of the challenges those raising the deaf children grapple with is the sign language. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MERCY CHELANGAT

“My name is Jonathan Metet. I am a parent of a deaf child, a daughter who is 20 years old. She is our firstborn and is currently in Form Four. When she was young, she was in and out of hospital. She had a persistent fever. The doctors would run tests, tell us they weren't seeing anything serious, and prescribe antibiotics and quinine.

She wasn’t standing or walking, so we had to take her to a physiotherapist. She was non-responsive when called and only spoke two words — mama and papa. In 2006, a public referral hospital told us she had enlarged adenoids, and that this had damaged her hearing. They recommended surgery to remove the adenoids. After surgery, other symptoms eased but she still was not able to hear. The doctor told us to get her hearing aids. We bought them for Sh66,000. At that time, she was three years old and was in a nursery school in Bomet.

In school, her curious classmates would sometimes snatch the hearing aid and go home with it. Sometimes, my daughter would stop using the hearing aid because the sound would get so loud. We decidEd that she would continue to learn in a regular school, following a doctor's recommendation. She sat at the front of the class to avoid straining.

In 2012, my wife joined me in Kilifi, so we had to find another school for her. We approached three regular schools but were denied admission because of her disability. Following the rejection, we took her for an educational assessment where we were advised to take her to a school for the deaf. We enrolled her at Kibarani School for the Deaf.

In 2018, we transferred her to St Kizito School for The Deaf where she did her KCPE in 2020 before proceeding to St Angela’s School for the Deaf in Mumias. While at St Kizito, one of her teachers identified her talents. My daughter is good at dancing, playing basketball and instrumentals. She would often participate in music and drama festivals. She also likes drawing and sketching, fashion and design, and beauty and makeup. I look at her today and I am so proud of her.

Yet when my wife and I realised that our daughter could not hear, it was hard for us to accept. Because she couldn’t speak or hear, we wondered how she would tell us when she was in pain, scared, or uncomfortable.

I quickly realised that if I was going to raise my child well and help her live as she desired, I needed to accept it. We then started engaging the educational assessors and ensured she was in school. Then, we would communicate normally with her, nod to say yes, shake the head to say no, and verbalise words while pointing at items so that she can lip-read and learn.

When she was old enough and had developed a good vocabulary, we would write a list of items and send her to the shop.

The challenge of raising a deaf child is that you will face discrimination and she will struggle to get public services. When travelling, there are no sign language interpreters in public transport industry. I used to accompany her but now when school closes, I talk to the bus management company and they inform the driver that she will be on board and may need help.

My advice to other parents with deaf children; first, take them for a medical assessment to find out whether it’s something that can be treated or if there are interventions.

Most importantly, give the child maximum support and love them like other normal children. Parents also need to advocate for their children. I got into advocacy in 2012 after the school's rejection. I use my position, experience as a parent and my Facebook page to advocate for disabled children.

While launching a hearing Centre for the Deaf, Francis Ng’ang’a, the Chairperson of the Kenya Society for Deaf Children, noted that the prevalence rate of deafness in Kenya is 6.3 percent, translating to over three million Kenyans with mild, moderate, severe, or profound hearing loss.

"The majority of deafness and hearing loss is acquired rather than hereditary,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

According to Harry Kimtai, the Medical Services Principal Secretary, hearing impairment is the fourth leading cause of disability in Kenya.