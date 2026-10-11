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Women over 50 carve spaces to rediscover themselves

By the 40s, the questions can begin to shift. Children may be growing up, careers and relationships may be changing, and women may find themselves paying closer attention to their health, emotional wellbeing and sense of purpose.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Hadassah Saya

Contributor

Nation Media Group

Between raising children, building careers, supporting partners and showing up for family and friends, women’s own needs can slip easily to the bottom of the list.

Then, somewhere along the way, sticky questions emerge: What makes me happy? What do I want for myself? And what does the next chapter of my life look like?

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