Helb CEO who’s never taken bank loan, and walks up 19 floors to his office daily

There are two ways to become a mechanic. One is to pursue foundational education, paper theory. The other is apprenticeship, learning under a master mechanic, a Padawan rising through the ranks to become a mechanising Yoda. If you are Geoffrey Monari, the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) CEO, however, another route is to buy a Mercedes-Benz and dedicate Saturdays to the garage. “I spent every Saturday at the garage and realised I was just enriching the mechanics,” he says. “I sold it at a terrible loss.”

That wasn't his first money lesson, just the one he breaks occasionally: a weakness for fine things, which is why you’ll never find him in a menswear shop. He doesn’t resist temptation; he avoids it. Therein was his first lesson, learned under the strict eye of his father, not necessarily bean-counting but future-proofing. It is why, to this day, he says he has never taken a bank loan. It’s dry irony, when you consider he is the CEO of Helb.

“Beyond the title,” he says, “nothing fundamentally changes about who you are.” It’s the mechanics of living, the irony built into the machinery: having money’s not everything; not having it is.





What's the best part about being you? Being a father of two daughters, being married, and being able to empower many Kenyans by leading an institution that gives them access to higher education and provides the required human capital not only for Kenya as a country, but for the whole world. When graduates leave university, they can access the whole world.

What surprised you about fatherhood? The responsibility that comes with it and the fact that it doesn't end. It is a continuous process as the children grow. In fact, it becomes heavier. Initially, we thought that running after them when they were young was the heaviest responsibility, but it is much more difficult when they become adults.

Where do your two daughters test you the most? Haha! They test my patience. One is already working, and the other is studying at the university. They also test me on technology and what is new because they believe I am from the Stone Age. Additionally, our sense of discipline differs from this younger generation: we worked set hours, whereas they can work all night and sleep all day.

Higher Education Loans Board CEO Geoffrey Monari at his office in Nairobi on September 28, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

What's the best fatherhood advice you got? Always be there for your children. Create time for them, however difficult it is.

What do you hope they remember about you when they are your age? That I was there for them [chuckles].

If people were to spend a day in your job, what would surprise them the most? The way I am down-to-earth. I take time to personally answer queries, whether by email, that would normally be handled by customer service. I dive into operational details so that I can understand where the challenges lie.

What's one rule you live by? Keep time, always, because everyone's time is valuable.

Were there moments in your life that challenged that rule? Yes. I have worked with people who don't keep time, especially superiors. If a meeting is scheduled for 10 o'clock, you arrive at 10 o'clock, yet it starts at 11 o’clock, wasting an hour that could have been spent elsewhere. Changing that culture has also been challenging. To give context, I worked at Helb, left to set up the Universities Fund, and then returned to Helb. Changing the culture to ensure people keep time and respect others' time was a real challenge when I returned.

What's your top trick for keeping time? Starting early. I arrive at the office around 6.30am and program my day in advance. Everything I do must be scheduled in my diary. If you look at my Outlook calendar, you will see many small appointments. I also set reminders on my phone. For important engagements, I set an alert an hour before.

You manage a lot of funds. What is your relationship with money like? I am very careful with how I spend money. I plan and work strictly with a budget. However, I have weaknesses that pop up occasionally, so I deliberately avoid shops that sell fine menswear because I might give in to temptation. Like buying a good pair of shoes or a quality suit [chuckles].

Did you have conversations about money growing up? No. My father was very strict and disciplined about how he spent his own money, and he raised us that way. He believed that before going on holiday, all financial obligations must first be sorted out. He also advised against borrowing money unless it was for an investment that would generate additional income to repay the loan.

To this day, I have never taken a bank loan; I only borrow from Saccos because of favourable interest rates and because receiving dividends means paying myself back.

What's an expensive financial mistake you've made? Haha! I once bought a second-hand Mercedes-Benz locally that required constant repairs. I spent every Saturday at the garage and realised I was just enriching the mechanics, so I sold it at a terrible loss. I learned that a car is a liability, not an asset.

Why was buying the Mercedes so important to you? Was it a childhood dream? Yes, and a colleague who owned one encouraged me, saying it was reliable. I bought it without conducting due diligence, and I regret it to this day [chuckles].

Has your definition of "enough" money or wealth changed over time? Yes, because you eventually realise there is only so much you can consume or do with money. Even with unlimited funds, you can only eat a certain amount of food, live in one house, or drive one car. Beyond a certain point, additional wealth doesn't change your quality of life.

What's the best financial decision you've ever made? Buying a house at age 27 before buying a car. It gave me a solid foundation to invest further as my family grew, and provided long-term housing security.Helb provided mortgage facilities to its staff.But it comes down to personal choice because some colleagues had the same option at the time but chose not to take it.

How do you take care of Geoffrey? I like walking. I walk a lot so I can clear my mind, and I spend time with family and friends. I have been walking regularly for the past 15 years. Every morning, I take the stairs from the basement to the 19th floor where my office is.

What impact has walking had on your life? It helps me process challenging situations with a clear mind and acts as a great way to relax. It is also healthy. I often walk around my neighbourhood or go to Karura Forest for 10-to-15-kilometre walks. I once saw two elderly women around 70 years old walking in the rain. It reminded me that there are no barriers to staying active. Walking also lets me observe new buildings and developments.

What do people often misunderstand about you? People sometimes think I am mean [chuckles]. In reality, I simply insist on discipline and structure within the institution. I dislike disorganisation. If I decline an approval, it is usually because proper procedures were not followed, not because I am being difficult.

What have you learned the hard way? That there are no permanent friends. The primary relationship you can truly rely on is your family. Friends come and go, and you are fortunate if you have just five genuine friends in life.

Would you say you are lonely as a leader? Haha! I make myself happy and focus on activities that bring me personal happiness so I don't rely excessively on others. Professionally, I counteract loneliness by consulting widely. I regularly engage colleagues so that major decisions are informed by diverse perspectives rather than my thinking alone.

What surprised you most about holding executive office? That beyond the title, nothing fundamentally changes about who you are. You carry significant responsibility, but stripped of the title, you remain an ordinary individual.

If earning money were not a factor, what would you be doing? I would be farming full-time.Currently,I engage in small-scale farming by planting trees, tea, and maize.

What’s your insecurity? Haha! I wonder how retirement will be. Although I have time before reaching retirement age, I must plan early. Remember, in a CEO’s position, you must be prepared to step down at any moment.

What fears do you have about retirement? How will I spend my time, because I have had an intense work schedule for many years? How do you transition? I plan to engage in mentoring young people, but adjusting to significant open time requires preparation. I have been told that having strong social and support networks is critical to making a healthy transition.

What’s a lesson you wish you had learned earlier in life? Networks are very important, and I wish I had used that properly over the years. Two, prioritising proactive family health care management.

What has caused you the greatest pain in life? When I lost my father in 2021. We were very close. His passing reinforced the reality that life is finite and that all of us are on a journey to leave this world. Our bond had gotten stronger as I got older, and I made a point of visiting him every Sunday.

What are you doing differently as a father? My father raised six children with strict discipline. I have two daughters, and I adopt a more open, conversational style. Modern parenting requires listening, flexibility, and facilitating children so they can build their own independent lives.

What would you ask your father if he were alive today? I would ask, "How am I doing?" and whether he would be proud of where I am today.

We see the success. What don’t we see? The public sees a prestigious position, but behind the scenes lies constant pressure: securing adequate student funding, managing cash flow during delays from the National Treasury, ensuring past loan beneficiaries repay, disbursing tuition to universities on time, and maintaining harmony at home to sustain focus at work.

What has success not fixed? Success won’t fix your personal discipline, empathy, and emotional intelligence. Success cannot substitute for these qualities; without them, leading an organisation effectively is impossible.

What’s a small change you made that made a big difference? I sleep well. And I make sure I do not have long nights so I am fresh in the morning. By 10 pm, I am in bed till 5 am. I leave all my worries when I am in bed. Tomorrow, you’ll still find that there is one more student who should have been paid, but hasn’t.

What book has left a lasting impression on you? The Humanised Leader by Martin Oduor Otieno. For my daughters, I’d recommend Atomic Habits by James Clear to help them cultivate positive life habits as they mature.

What have you become worse at with age? [chuckles] That’s tough. Driving haha! At this level, I have a driver, so I only drive over the weekend. It’s therefore easy to forget and make mistakes.

What dreams have you let go of? Haha! My childhood dream of becoming a firefighter. I was inspired by childhood movies, how they (firefighters) dressed, and admiration for their public service recognition.

Do you carry any life regrets? None at all. I view my career through the lens of Malcolm Gladwell's Outliers. Being positioned at the right place, at the right time, with the right preparation.

Would you attribute your path to luck? I don’t believe in luck. Opportunity aligns with those who actively prepare and position themselves.

Give your future self some advice. [chuckles] Invest wisely, and eat well. Quality life, quality food.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Nyama choma (grilled meat), steak, and chips.

Who do you know that I should know? Mohamed Nyaoga. Despite his success and achievements, he remains humble.