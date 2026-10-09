Prime

Helb CEO who’s never taken bank loan, and walks up 19 floors to his office daily

Higher Education Loans Board CEO Geoffrey Monari at his office in Nairobi on September 28, 2026.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Eddy Ashioya

Contributor

Nation Media Group

There are two ways to become a mechanic. One is to pursue foundational education, paper theory. The other is apprenticeship, learning under a master mechanic, a Padawan rising through the ranks to become a mechanising Yoda. If you are Geoffrey Monari, the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) CEO, however, another route is to buy a Mercedes-Benz and dedicate Saturdays to the garage. “I spent every Saturday at the garage and realised I was just enriching the mechanics,” he says. “I sold it at a terrible loss.”

That wasn't his first money lesson, just the one he breaks occasionally: a weakness for fine things, which is why you’ll never find him in a menswear shop. He doesn’t resist temptation; he avoids it. Therein was his first lesson, learned under the strict eye of his father, not necessarily bean-counting but future-proofing. It is why, to this day, he says he has never taken a bank loan. It’s dry irony, when you consider he is the CEO of Helb.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Court backs Sh26.8m fine against steel maker in price- fixing scandal

  2. PRIME Kinuthias: from a bar to Sh9.5bn stake in Quickmart

  3. PRIME ICT ministry, KDF, police agree to buy Sh9.6bn Telposta scheme buildings

In the headlines

View All