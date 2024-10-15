Non-negotiable car fixes during the rainy season

You have previously given us quite a comprehensive list of car things to check before a rainy season. For those of us who are too busy, lazy or just forgetful, what items are most urgent to check? Weather Watcher

Prioritise items that are directly related to safety, even if you don’t have time to attend those that help protect the car itself.

Top of the list? The tread depth of your tyres, especially if your driving involves highway journeys at relatively high speeds. Aquaplaning is one of the most likely causes of a serious accident. The risk is highest on (but not restricted to) tarmac roads with poor drainage - not an uncommon feature in these parts.

If the tyres are anywhere near due for renewal, wet weather is a good time to make the change, both for the aquaplaning reason and because wet (cooler) surfaces help “run-in” the tyre more gently.

Next, if your brakes have any tendency to snatch or pull to one side, have them adjusted now. On a slippery surface that pull is more likely to become a skid.

Also, ensure wiper blades and washer reservoir are full and the nozzles and that the windscreen demister are operating properly. Poor visibility is high on the wet-weather risk list.

Visibility is not just how clearly you can see others, but also how well others can see you. Check the operation and clarity of rear lights, brake lights and indicators.