Personal Finance Digital marketing: Six creative ideas to help your business stand out

Partnering with influencers in your industry can help to increase visibility and credibility for your brand. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By FREDRICK MARUBE

More by this Author

In today's crowded marketplace, standing out and differentiating your business can be a challenge.

But with a little creativity and outside-the- box thinking, you can make your brand and products truly shine. Here are 6 creative marketing ideas to help your business stand out.

Partner with influencers

Partnering with influencers in your industry can help to increase visibility and credibility for your brand. Influencers have a large following and the power to sway consumer purchasing decisions.

When they share your products or services, their followers may be more likely to check you out.

Create a referral programme

Referral marketing is an effective way to drive sales, and it can be creative too. You can offer discounts or rewards to customers who refer their friends and family to your business.

This can be an effective way to get your existing customers to spread the word about your business and attract new customers.

Host an event

Hosting an event is a great way to create buzz around your business and attract new customers. It can be anything from a sale to a charity fundraiser.

Plan your event carefully, and make sure it's highly visible with lots of promotions and advertising.

Use social media to your advantage

Social media is a powerful tool for businesses of all sizes. Create content that tells your brand's story and shows the personality behind it.

Use visuals and videos to stand out and increase engagement.

Utilize various platforms to reach a wider audience and try using new features like IGTV, Reels, TikTok, and others to show behind the scenes footage, promote products and give the audience a real understanding of what the brand is all about.

Create a unique packaging

Having unique packaging can set you apart from the competition and make your brand more memorable.

A creative packaging design can make your product more attractive to customers and encourage them to choose your brand over others.

Develop a unique company culture

This may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about marketing but having a unique company culture can make your business stand out.

Customers want to work with companies that align with their own values and beliefs. Showing them that your company culture is different can make them choose your business over others.

Fredrick is a digital marketing expert.