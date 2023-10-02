Personal Finance Why is it hard to get a cover for my parents?

By SAMUEL ONDIEK

Securing insurance for our parents and grandparents can indeed be a complex and challenging endeavour. In as much as safeguarding the well-being of our loved ones is paramount, there are numerous factors that contribute to the difficulties in obtaining appropriate coverage for the elderly.

One of the key challenges arises from limited product choices offered by insurance companies. While some insurers provide specialised plans tailored for older individuals, such as senior health or life insurance policies, these options often come with certain limitations, higher premium costs, or reduced coverage compared to policies designed for younger demographics.

Another obstacle is the uneven availability of insurance coverage for the elderly. Not all insurance companies extend their services to older individuals, and among those that do, the range of options may be limited.

Finding an insurer with expertise in catering to the unique needs of the elderly can be a daunting task. However, there are a handful of insurers that offer specialised coverage solutions for older individuals, although their availability remains limited.

Age-related factors also play a significant role in these challenges. As we age, insurance providers view the elderly as higher risks due to the greater likelihood of pre-existing medical conditions and the need for frequent medical care.

Consequently, this heightened risk factor can result in increased insurance premiums or a reduction in available coverage options. Additionally, pre-existing health conditions can substantially impact both the accessibility and cost of insurance coverage, potentially leading to coverage denials.

Underwriting requirements further complicate the process, as insurance companies frequently assess the health and medical backgrounds of applicants.

For elderly individuals, these underwriting standards may become more stringent, amplifying the difficulties associated with obtaining insurance coverage.

Cost considerations are yet another challenge, as insurance premiums tend to rise with age. This can be financially burdensome for many families, particularly those with limited financial resources or living on fixed incomes.

Some insurance policies may also impose age-related restrictions, limiting coverage eligibility to individuals above a certain age, such as a maximum of 80 years old. This can make it challenging to secure extended-term coverage for senior parents or grandparents.

Waiting periods are an additional factor to contend with, as certain insurance plans require a waiting period before specific benefits become accessible. This can be a drawback, especially for senior individuals who may require immediate medical attention.

Family medical history can further influence coverage for older individuals, as insurance companies often scrutinise the medical backgrounds of the individual's family.

A family history of specific medical conditions may affect both the availability and cost of coverage.

To navigate these challenges, it is imperative to thoroughly explore insurance options, collaborate with experienced insurance agents or brokers specialising in coverage for older individuals, and consider government programmes or initiatives that may provide assistance to elderly individuals facing difficulties in obtaining private insurance coverage.

A senior citizen insurance policy serves as a comprehensive safety net for individuals aged 60 and older. Dealing with the substantial expenses associated with managing and treating long-term health conditions can strain an individual's financial resources.

The high healthcare costs linked to chronic illnesses in old age have the potential to negatively impact the financial stability of an entire family.

However, these challenges can be addressed by enrolling senior parents in a health insurance scheme. Such insurance can be acquired from various providers.

These plans often include options for coverage of parents and siblings, with different categories based on family size.

It's important to note that underwriting factors and premium rates may vary depending on the chosen family size category.

Exploring alternative options, such as long-term care insurance, is also advisable to ensure that parents or grandparents have access to essential healthcare services and financial security.

The writer is a Senior Advisor at Zamara and can be reached via [email protected]