Farewell to fallen General, patriot and model citizen

The country on Sunday bid farewell to Kenya's fallen Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla in a solemn occasion attended by President William Ruto at his rural village in Ngi'ya, Siaya County.

While his humility and integrity dominated the speeches of family, friends and leaders who interacted with him, members of the opposition called on the government to conduct a thorough probe into what led to the plane crash in which he died.

Despite President Ruto's assurance that nothing would be hidden from the public, the Azimio leaders raised suspicions over the accident that killed the top military officer and nine others.

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga pointed out that they remained sceptical because of unresolved cases of assassinations and extrajudicial killings in the country.

"We know that the General died in an accident. But there have been assassinations from this region that have claimed many lives. We are not suspicious because of anything but because we want to know the truth," said Senator Oduru.

He called on General Ogolla's family to allow Kenyans to freely ask critical questions that could unravel the truth behind the plane crash that shocked the country.

"Please allow us to ask questions about the accident. Let's not let it go like others," he added in response to an appeal by General Ogolla's son, Joel Rabuku, who called on Kenyans to stop speculating about his father's death.

Military officers march with the body of the late Chief of Defense Forces General Francis Ogolla during his burial at Ng'iya village in Alego-Usonga, Siaya County on April 21, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

"People should stop speculating. Bloggers should stop what they are doing and be sensitive to the family," he said during the funeral service at Senator Barrack Obama Primary School in Alego Usonga, Siaya County.

Siaya Governor James Orengo reiterated that nothing should be ruled out in the investigations.

"Everyone here must allow Kenyans to mourn their hero as they wish. We have lost many heroes like Argwings Kodhek, Tom Mboya, Robert Ouko and now General Ogolla," Mr Orengo said on Sunday.

President Ruto, however, assured Kenyans that all would be unearthed.

"It is true we have lost many Kenyans in the past to extrajudicial killings and political assassinations. But I assure you that this will never happen under my watch. Bodies will never be dumped in the Yala River," he said.

He expressed full confidence in the professionalism and independence of the Kenya Air Force to conduct a thorough investigation and put the matter to rest.

"A lot of people will say a lot of things because they don't understand what we people who worked with him have lost. I wish we could spare him and give him a decent send-off," he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and their Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua also backed calls for a proper investigation.

While praising President Ruto for appointing General Ogolla to the post, Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi described the end as stinking.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto lay a wreath on the grave of the Late General Francis Omondi Ogolla, at Ngiya Village, Siaya County . Photo credit: PCS

"Let us get the report on what happened. That would help us get closure," he said.

Mr Atandi urged the President to implement the report of the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) without any amendments to unite all Kenyans.

However, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stayed away from the raging debate.

Meanwhile, General Ogolla's final farewell on Sunday was marked by praise and accolades for his immense contributions to his community in Ngiya village, Siaya County.

"His integrity was felt beyond the confines of his work and drew admiration from his community, peers and people he interacted with," said his elder brother, Hezekiah Oduor.

Despite his position, he said, he was never late or missed family functions.

"Apart from taking care of his aged father, he took care of over 30 widows and paid school fees for orphaned students," he said.

Members of the clergy, on the other hand, hailed his generosity and immense contribution to St Thomas ACK Church, Nduru Primary School and the nearby dispensary where he drilled water.

"He contributed more than 90 per cent to the construction of the church and bought the furniture for the church alone," he said.

Senior military officers receive the body of the late Chief of Defence Forces, Francis Ogolla during his burial in Siaya County on April 21, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

The colourful military honours attracted hundreds of locals who came to witness the burial of the country's first serving CDF.

Thousands of mourners braved the chilly Sunday morning weather to witness the historic ceremony.

As early as 7am, relatives, locals and dignitaries were put through a thorough security check by an inter-agency team of police officers and members of the Kenya Defence Forces.

However, security personnel had a difficult time controlling traffic as vehicles approached the venue.

Some motorists were forced to park up to 1km away and walk to the venue, where a huge tent had been erected.

President Ruto, who arrived at the venue over an hour earlier, waited for the arrival of the body which was driven over 60km from Kisumu International Airport to Kogello village where the ceremony was held.