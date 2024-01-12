Menu
Nyaboke Nduati: ‘I didn’t let my family-inflicted trauma put me down’

Friday January 12 2024
nyaboke

Nova Pioneer Tatu Girls Principal Dr Nyaboke Nduati poses for a picture during the interview at the school grounds on January 10, 2024. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

Dr Nyaboke Nduati - principal of Nova Pioneer Tatu Girls High School - has written a memoir. It’s a difficult book that goes to difficult places in her difficult childhood, defined by violence, neglect, isolation, and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Dr Nduati got her Ph.D. in Literacy Education from Syracuse University, New York, pretty early (at 32) and always wanted to be a writer.

