Treasury economic secretary Geoffrey Mwau dies

By OTIATO GUGUYU

Treasury Economic secretary Dr Geoffrey Mwau, who has been at the centre of Kenya’s budget making, has passed on in a Nairobi hospital.

Dr Mwau, a distinguished economist, served in several senior roles over the years among them as Director for Budget, Fiscal and Economic Affairs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described the late Mwau as a dedicated public servant who was deeply committed to the progress of Kenya’s economy and always worked hard to ensure the country thrives.

The President noted that Dr Mwau’s professional contribution helped his administration to successfully implement most of the “Big Four” priority projects which have both short-term and long-term positive effects on the country’s economic growth.

The Big 4 Agenda is President Kenyatta’s economic blueprint that comprises food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare.

“I highly appreciate the exemplary service Dr Mwau rendered to our country during his many years of distinguished public service. His vast knowledge of economic matters ensured that Kenya pursued policies that are conducive to the growth and sustainability of our economy."

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said when he read the current Sh3.3 trillion budget that its framework was focused on the “Big Four” Agenda, Post Covid-19 Economic Recovery Strategy and the strategic policy initiatives of the Government to accelerate growth, employment creation and poverty reduction.

Dr Mwau was one the most experienced economists at the National Treasury having graduated from McGill University in Canada with a PhD in economics in 1994.

He worked as a senior adviser to the executive director representing Kenya and 21 other African countries on the executive board of the World Bank.

Dr Mwau also worked as a senior advisor of economic policy analysis at the United Nations and as the IMF economist for Malawi, Rwanda, Botswana and Uganda.

He was frank, a gentleman and towered over Treasury policy and was awarded the Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (E.B.S.) in 2015.

