Society Build resilience through unlearning and openness

Personal psychological resilience entails someone’s capacity to adapt and recover from stress, shocks, and adversity. PHOTO | POOL

By SCOTT BELLOWS

More by this Author Summary Though we may crave stability and certainty, work environments frequently get bumpy, intense, and disrupted from events outside of our control.

Not everyone equally handles the disturbances of modern jobs. Some resiliently brush aside nonsense and struggles while persevering with gusto.

According to researchers Michele Tugade, Barbara Fredrickson, and Lisa Barrett, personal psychological resilience entails someone’s capacity to adapt and recover from stress, shocks, and adversity.

Oysters with champagne-vinegar mignonette, fig and stilton salad with port wine dressing, venison tenderloin with madeira green peppercorn sauce, and floating islands with lemon-scented custard sauce and raspberries. From fancy food to many support staff to mostly carefree luxury, the critically acclaimed TV show and later movie Downton Abbey started in 2010, giving unique fictious glimpses, though historically realistic, of a wealthy, privileged, and noble family living in splendour one-hundred years ago.

The aristocrats never have to lift their fingers to receive service from a team of butlers, footmen (servers), maids, cooks, and groundskeepers. Then on top of privilege, the family looks down upon those who must go to work to earn.

Escaping into imaginary fantasy worlds offers an often-used escape from the ups, downs, and periodic drudgery of modern work life. But unless we are bestowed with the wealth of aristocracy, trust funds, or political parentage, the majority of us must work to sustain our lives and the lives of our families.

Though we may crave stability and certainty, work environments frequently get bumpy, intense, and disrupted from events outside of our control. Personal professional external shocks can come from pandemics, job restructuring, fake gossip, false accusations, biased job evaluations, unfair policies and procedures, ignorant colleagues and managers, among many more.

However, not everyone equally handles the disturbances of modern jobs. Some resiliently brush aside nonsense and struggles while persevering with gusto. The rest sensitively react more poorly to stressors.

According to researchers Michele Tugade, Barbara Fredrickson, and Lisa Barrett, personal psychological resilience entails someone’s capacity to adapt and recover from stress, shocks, and adversity.

Thankfully, psychological resilience is a process that can be acquired by anyone by using positive emotions.

Psychologist Jessica Del Pozo advises a seven-step process of positive emotions to enhance employee resilience that involves unlearning wrong reactions. Here below.