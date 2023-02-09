Travel BDLife things to do

By KENYA BUZZ

More by this Author

Art

Sex & The City: Alliance Française, Nairobi, February 15-28. The exhibition portrays snapshots of a lifestyle of social realities, without glorifying promiscuity.

Recent Works by Jessica Atieno: Redhill Art Gallery, until March 5, 2023. Jessica Atieno explores the role of historic photographic archives in reconstituting current perspectives.

Expositions

Beauty Kenya 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, February 10-12. Exhibitors from 15 countries.

Agrofood Kenya 2023: The Sarit Expo Centre, February 10. An annual platform for valuable business contacts. Global manufacturers will attend.

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi: The Sarit Expo Centre, February 15-16.

Festivals & craft fairs

Moonwalk Carnival: Oshwal Centre, February 11, 6:30 pm. Join for a moonlit night filled with food, games and entertainment.

Africa Media Festival: Radisson Blu, UpperHill, February 14, 8 am. The sector players discuss forward-thinking initiatives.

Film

No Simple Way Home moview screening: UNSEEN Nairobi, February 9-23. As peace in South Sudan hangs in the balance, a mother and her two daughters return home from exile.

Someone Somewhere: Alliance Française, Nairobi, February 13, 6pm. Two lonely neighbours would be perfect for each other if only...

French Film Festival: Alliance Francaise, Nairobi, until February 13.

Kids events

Young Engineers: Shamba Cafe, February 11-18. Children’s coding and robotics classes.

Conversation Workshop: Alliance Française, Nairobi, February 4 to March 4. Looking to work on your fluency? Discussions on diverse topics.

Skills Gala: Montessori Learning Centre, until February 25.

Squeaky Clean: Kabete Junior Academy, until February 25. Teaching children to be independent.

Music

Rhumba Friday: Benelux Lounge, Greenspan Mall, February 10. Live Rhumba music by Johnny Junior and BV Band.

Friday Rave: Bahama Breeze, Westlands, February 10. Boutross will be performing live, hosted by Damah and Marsh.

Roots Vibes: KICC, February 11, 12 pm. Nesbeth first time in Kenya. Opening Acts: Ja Piny Kenya, Jah Lead Ghana, Phoenixx Journey Netherland and Ja Piny featuring Raven Re.

Sunday Fun Affair: La Cascada Sports Bar Ruaka, February 12. Live rhumba music by Rhumba Afrique Band.

Nightlife

Ladies who Brunch Kenya: Barrels and Stools Lounge, February 11, 12 pm. A premier event for the #SoftBlackGirl who loves to dress up and show out!

Park and Tune: Anzana Gardens, February 11, 12 pm. Enjoy good music from top Djs from your car.

Special events

Dogs and Kisses: Ankara Garden resort, February 11, 11 pm. Let's show our dogs some love this Valentine's.

Creating Better Men: Carnivore Grounds, February 14, 2 pm. Male bonding and also mental health, family laws, and financial literacy talks.

Theatre & stage

Echoes: Alliance Française, Nairobi, February 10 - 12. An intimate play about choice, chance, devotion and the infinite possibility of love.

Of A Dying Breed: Goethe-Institut, February 11, 4 pm. This is a poetry concept show by Slim Shaka exploring the freedom and independence of African history, and its relevance to the modern youth.

Yoga, wellness & meditation

Fire Ceremony with Plant Medicine & Sound Meditation: Loresho Gardens, February 11, 10 am. Unleash your power of meditation around a fire, communing with the Amazonian plant medicines cacao, bobinsana and hapé.

We The Medicine - Healing our inner child 2023: Online, February 11, 12 pm. Join to share and learn new skills to help deal with PTSD, anxiety, depression, fear and childhood traumas.

Forgiveness Archives – Healing Meditation: Chez Mahmadi, February 12, 10 am. This meditation is all about breaking free.

Valentine’s Day events

Midsummer Night's Dream: Kenya National Theatre, Friday February 10 at 7pm, Saturday February 11th at 3pm and 7pm (gala), Sunday February 12 at 1pm and 4:30. William Shakespeare's tale of a Midsummer Night's Dream!

Mix and Mingle - Valentine's Edition: Generali Lounge, February 11, 4 pm. An experience through Niteout. It’s a fun, unique, interactive event.

Valentine Day Love Party: Serene Valley Spa, February 11, 2 pm.

Meet Me Singles: Roasters Inn, February 11, 6 pm. A singles people event.

Valentine's Pop Up Market: The Waterfront Karen, February 11 - 12.

Shorts, Shorts and Shots: Valentine's Edition: Shalom House, February 12, 2 pm. The event features a line-up of short films from Africa.

Happy Valentines Day: Nairobi National Museum, February 13 - 19. Put your love in words this season and engage in letter writing.

Say it with Dinner: Village Market, February 14. Dazzle your love with dinner from Harvest Restaurant

Lovers Party: Midwest Bar & Restaurant, February 14, 7 pm. Free glass of wine for ladies in red.

Valentine's Day Drive-In: The Gigiri Courtyard, February 14. Vintage Drive-In theme for in-car meal service.

Lover's Day Out: Anga 20th Century CBD, Anga Diamond Plaza, Anga Sky, February 14. Enjoy the remastered version of the Titanic on its 25th anniversary.

Magical Valentine's Movie Night: Giraffe Manor, February 14. Enjoy a five-course menu with wine pairing, and a feel-good movie under the stars.

Dine and Dance: Shamba Cafe, February 14. Spoil yourself on Valentine's day by dancing to live salsa, kizomba and bachata dance music.

Valentine's Speed Dating Party for Single Professionals: Chester House, February 16, 6.30 pm. Enjoy as you meet friends, a soulmate or even a future colleague or client.