Travel Lodges you should visit this Christmas

Angama Mara, the latest addition to the Mara family is The 30 tented suites located on two camps on the edge of the Ololoolo Escarpment are 300 metres above the Maasai Mara floor and offers a suspended feeling. PHOTO | NMG

By CLARA ORINA

More by this Author

Kenya is a blessed country with a diversity of holiday destinations where one can escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

From the forests, lakes, and highlands, to beaches, there is plenty of options that suit everyone’s needs.

While beaches are a popular destination this time of the year, bush lodges are the perfect getaways after a busy year.

Below are a few destinations, you should consider.

Angama Mara

Inspired by the Swahili word for suspended in the mid-air, Angama Mara Luxury Safari Lodge offers an unforgettable experience.

The views of this multiple award-winning lodge sets it apart from all others.

The front of each suite is floor-to-ceiling glass that enables you to soak in the view whether you are just lazing around in your bed or soaking in the bathtub or relaxing as you read a book.

Angama Mara, the latest addition to the Mara family is The 30 tented suites located on two camps on the edge of the Ololoolo Escarpment are 300 metres above the Maasai Mara floor and offers a suspended feeling. PHOTO | NMG

And when the eyes get weary from reading, you can watch wildlife in the valley using binoculars from the comfort of your room.

Its game drive experience is also top-notch being that it’s situated in the Mara Triangle which is home to the big 5 animals.

Chui Lodge

Did you know that you can have a game drive experience in Naivasha? Chui Lodge, which is located right at the heart of the 18,000-acre Oserengoni Wildlife Sanctuary offers the Mara experience and offers something more for adventure lovers.

Its cottages have verandas with breathtaking views of the Rift Valley escarpment.

Chui lodge in Naivasha. PHOTO | NMG

Their bush breakfast is awesome as it has views of wildlife and their swimming pool too overlooks a watering hole where giraffes come to drink.

While Masaai Mara is full of wildlife, Naivasha is a mix of all the experiences from scenery to adventure to wildlife.

One can have a game drive experience and chase the sunset in the evenings and the sunrise in the morning.

And birdwatchers will also fancy Chui Lodge for the over 300 species found in Naivasha.

ALSO READ: 48 hours in Limpopo: What you can do in this South African province

Loisaba Star Beds

If you love sleeping under the stars with the sound of wildlife all around you, then Loisaba Star Beds is a must-visit this season.

Loisaba Star Beds in Northern Laikipia commands sweeping views over an undulating valley and a permanent waterhole, frequented by lions, elephants, and buffaloes.

Its rustic design complements the surrounding environment and every star bed is separately built in harmony with the natural rocky features with an area to relax as well as an open plan bathroom with a stunning view.

Kilanguni Serena

Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge is another gem that you shouldn’t miss if you find yourself in Tsavo West.

It’s located in a tranquil, hushed, and cool environment with a view of Mount Kilimanjaro and the rolling, volcanic landscapes of the deep green Chyulu Hills at the backdrop.

You will be enchanted by the views of buffaloes, elephants, or other wildlife drinking and cooling off in the waterhole.

Mfangano Island Lodge

And if you find yourself in western Kenya, head over to Mfangano Island Lodge in Lake Victoria. It’s located on a secluded bay with a view of the lake.

The spectacular sunsets in the evening are views to die for as well.

READ: Why bushwalks are better than game drives

There are plenty of activities for the adventurous guests to try out like boat safaris, bird watching, fishing, cycling as well as walks around the island.