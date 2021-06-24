Lifestyle Va va vroom! President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off Safari Rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off the World Rally Championship Safari Rally at KICC, Nairobi on June 24, 2021. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NMG

By Japheth Mutinda

More by this Author Summary This marked an 19-year wait for the WRC event to return to the country.

This year’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally is expected to attract more than 825 million viewers with Sh6 billion in foreign currency being injected into the economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially flagged off the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.

This marked a 19-year wait for the WRC event to return to the country and will have 58 crews.

Top drivers at KICC Nairobi before flagging off by President Uhuru Kenyatta during World Rally Championship Safari Rally on June 24, 2021. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NMG

Mr Kenyatta, who is also the patron of the Safari Rally, was joined by FIA president Jean Todt, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, and the WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi for the ceremonial flag off.

Rally cars before the flag-off by President Uhuru Kenyatta at KICC in Nairobi during World Rally Championship Safari Rally on June 24, 2021. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NMG

The first rally driver of the ramp was Kabras Sugar Racing's Onkar Rai, navigated by Drew Sturrock, followed by Equator African Rally Championship winner Carl Tundo who is navigated by Tim Jessop.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wishes the best of luck to rally driver Carl Tundo and his navigator Tim Jessop at KICC Nairobi during World Rally Championship on June 24, 2021. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NMG

Rally fans at Uhuru Park in Nairobi during World Rally Championship Safari Rally on June 24, 2021. PHOTO | BRIAN OSWETA | NMG

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed had on Wednesday disclosed that the traffic will be on online games participants on Safari play station and global television viewership.