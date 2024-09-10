Do you feel your employer respects you as employee?

During the 17th century, long before modern workplace standards, James Howell, a renowned English historian and writer, understood the timeless truth: “Respect a man, and he will do the more.”

In contrast, respect is a rare commodity in some workplaces today.

MA shares that when she got employed in this private, family-owned school around 2020, she has come face to face with disrespect.

“At times, they bring family wrangles to school, scold each other and even bang tables in anger,” she says.

Not only is hard work ignored in her workplace, MA says the boss treats employees like replaceable parts in a machine.

“So many of the staff there are relatives. The 250-300 students pay around Sh70,000-80,000 per term but you will find that we are paid sometime half or quarter.”

Respect green flags

Chris Sakwa, managing consultant at HRD Ingenuity Limited, defines the respect an employer gives an employee as stemming from an appreciation of the value that staff brings to the workplace.

So how would an employee know that their boss values them?

“If they are creating an environment that is amiable because how you (manager or supervisor) carry yourself around me (employee) goes a long way towards determining the kind of relationship we ultimately end up having in the workspace.

“For example, if your mannerisms around me is demeaning, or you consider me less of a human being by virtue of me reporting to you or being less in rank than you are, then it would be creating an environment where I consider myself important only to a certain extent, or because I add certain value to you, but you don’t really consider me as valuable,” he explains, adding not only when the employee is present but even in their absence.

Another sign, Mr Sakwa says, is if the employer throws cold water on the employee’s suggestions or opinions during a meeting.

“Comments such as that is child’s play, childish, that thought cannot fly, what kind of thinking is that? Such utterances would then knock me out or create a block of some sort.”

Also, an employer’s non-verbal cues go a long way in revealing what they think about you and the level of respect and value they attach to you.

For instance, Mr Sakwa explains that while a boss may verbally appreciate an idea given by an employee, their facial expression could convey something entirely different.

“After your presentation, you ask your boss, ‘Do you think this is a good idea?’ but they are cracking their knuckles, saying, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’... That might not be as convincing, or when they send you an email and its writing is in upper case and bold—they are shouting at you,” he shares.

Another proof is when your boss delegates or assigns responsibility to you.

Mr Sakwa says such is evidence that they are putting some trust in you to be able to do that which they would have done. Be that as it may, you may find instances where someone delegates yet still micromanages.

“Again, they are speaking a lot. They are saying, Yes, I have given you this just because I do not have the time, but I know your work can be shoddy, so I have to be there.”

Another hint is acknowledging you even among your peers. Mr Sakwa asks: “Do they say thank you for having ABC that really went a long way towards helping us succeed? Are they consistent in giving you your flowers? Or do they say it once in a blue moon?”

Is lack of career development opportunities a sign of disrespect?

“Absolutely. The way I would know I am appreciated is my employer has my best interests at heart. They want to develop me further beyond recognition and promotion,” he responds.

Rebecca Kimau, HR and administration manager, says the signs of disrespect are as clear as a bell. Topping the list, is when the management does not involve employees in decision-making and just dictates.

“Secondly, if there is no open or clear communication. An employer needs to clarify when it comes to policies, rules, and regulations before onboarding and regularly reminding employees,” she says.

Another pointer is when the organisation does not support diversity, equity, and inclusion. “For example, in a Chinese organisation in the country, you find them having more Chinese than Kenyans, and the former are given higher positions and better pay than Kenyans,” she explains.

While conflicts are inevitable in the workplace, Ms Kimau says that ignoring issues and not resolving them immediately will cause more damage.

So how do we resolve respectfully?

“In every workplace there is a policy for grievances and disciplinary handling. For example, when an employee has not come to work, you don’t just fire this employee immediately without knowing the reason why they’ve not come to work. When they resume work, I will allow them to explain themselves.

“Then, invite them for a disciplinary hearing if it is something that needs that. And then the management will decide whether the said employee will be forgiven, issued a warning, or be summary dismissed.”

Additionally, Ms Kimau says 98 percent of disrespect from the workplace is a result of poor communication. For instance, in the event of restructuring and merging, an employer that respects his or her employees will communicate the said changes promptly.

“Follow the due process. If you will declare some employees positions redundant, pay them what is due to them,” she adds.

What about personal time and the ‘any other duties allocated to you clause?’ How do employers disrespect these?