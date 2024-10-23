Bank deposit protection rate slumps, customers exposed

The value of insured bank deposits grew by a slower 14.7 percent to Sh857.8 billion as of December 2023 compared to the previous year, pointing to lesser protection of depositors.

Data by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) as of December last year only protected Sh857.8 billion out of the total Sh5.8trillion deposits in banks, an equivalent of 14.7percent—a drop from 15.7percent as at the end of 2022.

This is a step away from the desired protection rate threshold of 20 percent, which is considered best practice by the International Association of Deposit Insurance (IADI).

KDIC typically protects bank customers from suffering so much financial losses in the event an institution collapses unexpectedly, and will always refund affected depositors up to Sh500,000 in case a bank goes down.

According to IADI, it is ideal to protect at least 20 percent of deposits to ensure that retail customers who are unable to assess a bank’s risk exposure are protected, while also preventing banks from taking unnecessary risks, thus maintaining confidence in the financial system.

CBK data shows that the drop-in protection rate resulted from a much faster growth in deposits than the rise in both total amounts protected and the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) – the kitty from which depositors are paid in case of a collapse.

Deposits grew 22.2 percent from Sh4.8 trillion in 2022, the fastest growth rate in over five years, occasioned by the high returns on deposits offered by banks, coming on the back of the series of policy rate hikes by the CBK.

The total amount insured rose at a lower rate of 14.3 percent from Sh750.6 billion, while the DIF balance increased by 16.4 percent from Sh179.8 billion to Sh209.2 billion.

The deposit insurance fund was created following a series of bank failures. The KDIC is funded by charging commercial banks a 0.15 percent levy of the average total deposits held.

Central Bank, through circular No 11 of 2009 requires member institutions to disclose all deposit products to KDIC, formerly the Deposit Protection Fund Board (DPFB), for adequate protection and cover as provided under the Banking Act.

KDIC usually pays out protected deposits to customers once a bank has been placed under liquidation.

In 2015 and 2016, Dubai Bank, Chase Bank, and Imperial Bank were placed under receivership, fueling jitters among investors.

Dubai Bank is facing liquidation while Chase Bank and Imperial Bank had their good loans and deposits transferred to the State Bank of Mauritius and KCB Group respectively.

Liquidation refers to the last option in the resolution of a problem bank where depositors are promptly paid their insured deposits, after the closure of the bank after which further payouts are realised from the sale of assets and other recoveries.

KDIC is also set to wind up two collapsed lenders, Ari Bank and Reliance Bank, serving the last rights for the institutions under liquidation for decades now. Winding up is the process of dissolving a business by liquidating stock, paying off creditors, and distributing any remaining shareholder assets.

Ari Bank Corporation Limited has been in liquidation since December 5, 1997, and had Sh287,000 in total deposits. Reliance Bank Limited was placed in liquidation in September of 2000 and had Sh969,000 in total deposits.

Ari and Reliance banks are expected to join a list of nine other wound-up banks including Allied Credit, International Finance Limited, Trade Finance, Diners Finance, Nairobi Finance, Inter-Africa Credit Finance, Central Finance, Heritage Bank, and Fortune Finance.