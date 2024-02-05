Capital Markets VCG Asset Management gets fund managers licence

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Chief Executive Officer Wycliffe Shamiah. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By CHARLES MWANIKI

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has issued VCG Asset Management Limited a fund managers licence, bringing to 41 the number of companies approved to offer collective investment services to Kenyans.

The entry of VCG into the increasingly crowded market segment highlights the shift by Kenyan investors towards utilising professionals to manage their portfolios in a bid to maximise the returns from the various asset classes.

A fund manager oversees a collective investment scheme, for instance, a unit trust, and can also act as a registered venture capital company or an investment adviser.

“The license, granted under the provisions of the Capital Markets Act Cap 485 A, of the laws of Kenya and its associated regulations, signifies a significant milestone for VCG Asset Management Limited in the financial industry. The grant of the license brings to 41 the number of fund managers licensed by CMA,” said the CMA in a statement issued Monday.

At the same time, the CMA said it has granted a license to NCBA Bank Kenya to operate as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) trustee.

Reit trustees act as the custodians for the Reit (a stake in a property) unitholders by making sure the Reit manager invests prudently in exchange for a fee.

NCBA now joins KCB, Co-operative Bank and HF Group as banks holding a Reit trustee licence.

