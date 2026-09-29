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Kenyan Eurobond yields fall, defy renewed jitters

Eurobond

The lower Eurobond yields are a pivotal measure of debt affordability for Kenya in the international capital markets as it prepares to issue a new Eurobond by December.

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By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyan Eurobond yields have eased in recent weeks, defying jitters which have seen interest rates on similar instruments from advanced economies like Japan and the US rise.

The falling yields is a signal of Kenya’s opportunity to raise cash cheaply in the internal capital markets through instruments like Eurobond.

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