Kenyan Eurobond yields fall, defy renewed jitters

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The lower Eurobond yields are a pivotal measure of debt affordability for Kenya in the international capital markets as it prepares to issue a new Eurobond by December.
By
Kepha Muiruri
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Kenyan Eurobond yields have eased in recent weeks, defying jitters which have seen interest rates on similar instruments from advanced economies like Japan and the US rise.
The falling yields is a signal of Kenya’s opportunity to raise cash cheaply in the internal capital markets through instruments like Eurobond.
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