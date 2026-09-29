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India, Europe hubs supply 25pc of Kenya’s G-to-G fuel

A pump attendant fuels a customer's vehicle at the Rubis Koinange Service Station in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than a quarter of petroleum shipments under Kenya’s Government-to-Government (G-to-G) deal were sourced from hubs in India and Europe in the year to June 2026, amid disruptions that forced Gulf oil majors to seek alternative loading points outside the Middle East region following the US and Israel war against Iran.

Kenya inked the G-to-G deal with Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE (Aramco), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Global Trading Ltd and Emirates National Oil Company (Singapore) Private Limited (ENOC) in March 2023 to import fuel on a credit period of 180 days.

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