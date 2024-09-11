Alarm as suspicious fires raze cane farms in Kisumu

Farmers are not resting easy after suspicious fires razed over 1,000 acres of sugarcane plantation in Kisumu County.

The infernos, which have mainly affected Miwani and Ombeyi wards, have also gutted 300 acres of Kibos Sugar and Allied Industries Limited nucleus estate.

Mr Richard Sewe, the agricultural services manager at Kibos Sugar said the incidents have greatly affected their daily operations given time spend battling the fires.

“As of today, we have 9,000 tonnes of burnt sugarcane that is yet to be harvested,” he said, adding that emergency cases have strained their capacity, labour, and transport logistics.

“We are forced to work day and night to salvage what farmers have toiled for in the last one and a half years,” Mr Sewe added.

The fires that started in June have so far claimed 36,000 tonnes of sugarcane, translating to Sh180 million according to the current price of Sh5,000 per tonne of the raw material approved by the sugar regulator.

Kibos, which also produces paper, alcohol, and electricity said they are not able to use the burnt sugarcane.

“The dry and charred sugarcanes compromise the quality of our products,” Mr Sewe said as he appealed to security agencies to move with speed and curb the menace.

Farmers also staring at heavy losses as dry crop loses substantial weight translating into less pay as returns are pegged on weight or sucrose content.

Kibos corporate affairs manager Joyce Opondo termed the incidents acts of sabotage by competitors who want to cripple their operation.

“It cannot be a coincidence that it is only Kibos which is affected,” she said.

Mr Sylvanus Onyango whose 44 acres of sugarcane plantation went up in flames said he has lost Sh7.9 million.