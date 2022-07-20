Commodities EABL signs up sorghum producers in Homa Bay

Sorghum seeds. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

East African Breweries Plc (EABL) has identified a group of sorghum farmers in Homa Bay County who will directly supply the beer maker with raw materials for beer production.

EABL is collaborating with other partners including the department of agriculture in Homa Bay County in a programme, which will see selected farmers benefit from training and provision of inputs that will enable them to produce high-quality sorghum that will be directly supplied to the brewer.

More than 4,000 farmers have already been identified to grow the crop in the next planting season beginning September before it is harvested for the production of Senator keg beer.

Other partners in the initiative are Syngenta Foundation East Africa which will provide linkages on how to acquire farm mechanisation services among other farm operations and Sight Savers which identifies farmers with a disability to benefit.

A team of officers from EABL led by the company's sustainable and stakeholder engagement manager Waithera Mwai, Sight Saver’s Roselyne Olewe and Syngenta Foundation’s Lucy Kioko visited farmers in Homa Bay on Tuesday where they began training them on the new venture.

Ms Mwai said EABL will provide farmers with quality seeds and other farm inputs at affordable prices to enable them to grow quality sorghum.