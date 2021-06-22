Commodities Ousted KTDA chiefs want Munya, Matiang’i jailed

Long-serving KTDA chairman Peter Kanyago. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Ejected directors of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) want Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang'i fined and jailed for disobedience of a court order that had halted their removal from office.

The former officeholders on Tuesday filed a contempt of court application seeking to have the two CSs together with the Attorney General and the new KTDA directors punished following the elections held last month leading to ouster of the top executive at the agency.

The alleged contemnors are accused of violating a court order issued by Justice Anthony Mrima on March 24, 2021 suspending an Executive Order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 12 directing Tea Board of Kenya to conduct elections in all tea-factories within 60 days.

The two Cabinet secretaries are said to have aided the new management team to take over the control of the KTDA and its factories.

Through lawyers Benson Milimo and Ochieng Oduor, the former directors on Tuesday told Justice James Makau that they are still legally in office since the incoming team was elected contrary to a court order.

They said the order dated March 24, 2021, which halted the leadership changes in the giant tea corporation, is still in force.

Hence, the court heard, election and assumption of office by the new team led by chairman David Ichoho Muni is null and void. This means KTDA has two parallel sets of directors.