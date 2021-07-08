Commodities Pakistan imports of Kenya tea rise 11pc

A worker picks tea. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Tea purchases by Pakistan, Kenya’s largest buyer of the product, rose by 11.4 percent to Sh3.9 billion in the first four months of the year.

The increase in value comes at a time when Kenya is experiencing one of the worst price declines in the last 10 years, attributed to lower demand for the beverage in the global market.

Tea purchases by Pakistan, Kenya’s largest buyer of the product, rose by 11.4 percent to Sh3.9 billion in the first four months of the year.

The increase in value comes at a time when Kenya is experiencing one of the worst price declines in the last 10 years, attributed to lower demand for the beverage in the global market.

An industry performance report from the Tea Directorate shows that Pakistan accounted for 26 percent of the total exports in the period.

The total export volume for the period was 202.75 million kilogrammes, 18 percent higher compared to the172.43 million kilos exported in the corresponding period last year.

“All the top 10 buyers of the Kenya’s tea with the exception of the UK registered an increase in volumes of the beverage that they bought from the Mombasa auction,” said the directorate.

Kenyan tea at the auction fetched Sh218 on average per kilo in the January-April period, down from Sh228 a year earlier.

Tea exports to Pakistan increased to 73.5 million kilogrammes from 58.2 million kilos in corresponding period of 2020.

Kenya’s tea was shipped to 48 export destinations, compared with 46 countries last year.

The 10 export destinations, most of which are traditional markets for Kenyan tea, accounted for 88 per cent of the total volume that was shipped out of the country in review period.

Kenya has been relying on the top traditional markets to sell most of its tea, but the directorate is now scouting for new markets to boost sales.

The directorate has been banking on emerging markets and an increase in local consumption to improve the sale of the beverage and boost farmers’ earnings.

Significantly higher tea imports from Kenya were recorded amongst the emerging markets of Switzerland, India, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Japan.

Kenya has been trying to promote local consumption of the commodity, but the growth has been slow. In the review period, local consumption stood at 11.2 million kilos, down from 12.3 million kilos in the same period last year.