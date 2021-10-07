Market News AfDB blacklists Kenyan IT company over fraud

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina. file PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

& By BONFACE OTIENO

AfDB said an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Express Automation Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the technical security upgrade.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has blacklisted a Kenyan IT firm that has undertaken several multi-million shilling projects for leading multinationals and local commercial banks over fraud.

AfDB said an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Express Automation Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the technical security upgrade to the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre.

The technical security upgrade was aimed at upgrading the existing security system in the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre in Nairobi.

“The African Development Bank Group, on October 7, 2021, announces the 36-month debarment of Express Automation Limited with effect from 18 August 2021. Express Automation Limited is a limited liability company registered under the laws of the Republic of Kenya,” said AfDB in a statement.

During the debarment period, Express Automation Limited and its affiliates will be ineligible to participate in AfDB-financed projects.

The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank Group.

“At the expiry of the debarment period, Express Automation Limited will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects after it implements an integrity compliance programme consistent with the bank’s guidelines,” said the AfDB.

Express Automation said in an earlier interview its main clients are not only multinationals but also small and medium enterprises across the EAC region.

AfDB recently banned another Kenyan firm Rockey Africa Limited and its affiliates including Aerospace Aviation, Eva-Top Agencies, Sony Commercial Agencies, Beta Trading Company, and Madujey Global Services over fraud.