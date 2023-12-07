Market News Bonga points to clear Fuliza loans during festivities in Safaricom offer

Smartphone with logo of Kenyan mobile network operator Safaricom PLC. Borrowers on Safaricom’s Fuliza overdraft facility will be allowed to clear their loans using Bonga points. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

Borrowers on Safaricom’s Fuliza overdraft facility will be allowed to clear their loans using their loyalty points, popularly known as Bonga points, as part of a month-long Christmas campaign, which the telco says is aimed at sharing the season’s celebrations with its customers.

In its annual report for the 12-month period ending March 2023, Safaricom disclosed that the value of unused Bonga points dipped to the lowest point in 12 years, which pointed to an increased redeeming by customers after the telco introduced an expiry date.

As at the close of March, the value of unredeemed loyalty points stood at Sh2.97 billion, marking a 34.2 percent drop from the Sh4.51 billion in a similar period last year.

The drive, dubbed Sambaza Furaha, and which was launched on Thursday, will also see customers purchase locally assembled Neon smartphones using a combination of loyalty points and cash.

The telco says during the period, it will extend the offers with a 1:1 ratio on Bonga points redemption for voice and data needs, up from the current conversion structure where one point is equivalent to 20 cents.

“One can redeem 60 Bonga points for 60 minutes valid for two hours, or 250 Bonga points for 250MBs valid till midnight creating a personalised and rewarding experience that aligns with the essence of the season,” said Safaricom in a statement.

Additionally, home internet customers seeking to purchase 4G Wi-Fi routers will enjoy discounted prices slashed from the current Sh6,999 to Sh2,999.

Other offers include discounts of up to 20 percent off local flights, SGR train tickets and bus gift vouchers for users paying via M-Pesa mini apps and 33 percent discounts for food customers paying via the MySafaricom app at selected brands.

There is also a 40 percent rebate for those paying the telco’s travel partners that include Bella Safaris, Bonfire, and Travel Shore as well as a further 20 percent off for accommodation at Alba Hotel Meru, Social House in Nairobi and Ciala Resort in Kisumu.

“This festive season, we want to spread joy, and kindness with others through various special delights for our customers and encourage everyone to join in the spirit of sharing. Our 'Sambaza Furaha' campaign is more than just offers; it's about coming together as a community, spreading the Christmas cheer and making a difference in the lives of those around us,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

