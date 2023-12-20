Market News Electric vehicle batteries to be inspected at source countries

Kebs says in a notice that all-electric motorcycles and motor vehicle batteries must undergo verification of conformity before export. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By EDNA MWENDA

Importers of electric batteries will have to show proof that they were inspected before export at the place of origin by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) agents before entry into the country starting January 2024.

Kebs says in a notice that all-electric motorcycles and motor vehicle batteries must undergo verification of conformity before export.

The move is meant to ensure the entry of standardised batteries for safety to avoid hazards such as fires that are caused by faulty products.

“We wish to notify all importers of electric motorcycle and electric motor vehicle batteries that starting January 1st 2024, all-electric motorcycle and motor vehicle batteries imported into the country shall be required to undergo mandatory pre-export verification of conformity at the country of origin by Kebs appointed Pre-shipment Verification of Conformity (PVOC) agents,” they said in a notice.

The agency added that only electric batteries accompanied by the certificates of conformity issued by the designated agents shall be allowed into the country.

One of the biggest concerns associated with electric vehicles is their battery pack potentially catching fire, leading to devastating consequences to people and property.

Some global automakers have taken flak with scathing media headlines over reported battery fires. Manufacturers such as Tesla, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Ford have found themselves on the spot. The lithium batteries used have posed a threat to drivers and road users by catching fire.

Lithium-ion and lithium-metal cells are known to undergo a process called thermal runaway during failure. Thermal runaway results in a rapid increase in battery cell temperature and pressure, accompanied by the release of flammable gas.

PVOC is a conformity assessment programme applied to products at the respective exporting countries, to ensure their compliance with Kenyan regulations and mandatory standards or approved specifications.

