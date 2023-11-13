Columnists Scaling up industry converting fossil fuel cars into EVs

Kenya is adopting electric mobility in a shift towards having affordable and sustainable transport. Research indicates that electric vehicles are cleaner and about three times more economical and efficient than fossil fuel vehicles.

The number of registered motor vehicles has increased steadily over the years with 234,879 in 2022. So far, there are more than four million motor vehicles. A total of 1,350 electric vehicles were registered by February 2023, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), covering two- and three-wheelers.

The government targets to increase electric vehicles annual share to five percent of imported cars by 2025.

Kenya’s electric mobility sector has a huge potential as demonstrated by related innovations, start-ups, assemblers, retrofitters and financiers in the recent years.

Acquisition of new electric vehicles is generally associated with high costs, presenting a barrier towards affordability of electric vehicles.

Prioritising retrofitting offers a promising approach to reduce shifting costs and further accelerating ownership of electric vehicles (EVs), which is a key step towards net-zero emissions efforts and creating jobs.

Retrofitting is converting fossil fuel cars into electric cars. It is technically possible on all vehicles (recent, old, buses, trucks, cars, two-wheelers). Retrofitting presents a circular and inclusive solution to decarbonise Kenya’s vehicle fleet by reducing the shifting costs of owning electric vehicles.

The transport sector is a key contributor to pollution and therefore retrofitting can reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent, while ensuring that vehicles stay in good condition and do not turn into waste products prematurely.

Kenya has more than two million fossil fuel cars and two million fossil fuel motorcycles. Notably, motorcycles are becoming a popular means of road transport as demonstrated by high registration rates in the last few years.

Based on the enormous opportunities to convert millions of fossil fuel cars and motorcycles, retrofitting is an emerging industry gaining attention in the country. As Kenyans adopt the culture of electric mobility, the number of retrofitters is growing.

Although the conversion offers an alternative to manufacturing new electric vehicles, the retrofit industry at the global level is in the nascent phase and faces some challenges.

These include technical challenges to dismantle and reassemble engines; high cost of retrofit kits due to taxes; the laborious process; range anxiety (fear that an EV will not have enough battery charge to reach its destination); poor battery quality; and lack of regulations.

Furthermore, the retrofit industry remains largely unregulated.

Retrofitting in Kenya will require an enabling policy environment to drive adoption of electric mobility.

Significant investments in the form of building technical skills and facilities at the universities and TVET institutions as well as providing capital resources are key to driving the growth of the retrofit industry. The success of scaling up the retrofit industry requires campaigns to fossil vehicle owners to be aware of the benefits of retrofitting.

Other policy considerations include developing standards, building testing facilities, as well as regulations for certification of retrofitters, kits and retrofitted vehicles.

The writer is the head of infrastructure and economic services at Kippra.