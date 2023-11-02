Market News Emirati maker of building items eyes Kenya as hub

The CEO of Build Station, Saeed AlNajjar. PHOTO | COURTESY

By ALLAN ODHIAMBO

Dubai-based manufacturer and distributor of high-end construction and finishing products, Build Station is targeting Kenya as its hub in East Africa.

Build Station has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, China, and Spain.

“I will be in Kenya next week to explore supply opportunities because we have a lot of clients coming here to Dubai to buy materials and we want to save them the strain by taking the items to the market there,” Saeed AlNajjar, the CEO of Build Station told Business Daily in Dubai on Wednesday.

“We view Kenya as a key gateway and we want to be in Kenya as a launch pad to the East Africa markets. We look forward to having our products there soonest and we plan to get in by 2024,” he added. The company targets high-end homeowners as well as the hospitality sector and corporate institutions such as hospitals.

“We envisage supplying directly to owners of private villas and institutions such as hotels and hospitals. We want to develop and take our brand to them through distribution channels,” AlNajjar said.

The real estate and hospitality industry in Kenya and East Africa remains active amid a bulging middle class that has over the past decade pushed up the demand for housing and hotel facilities. The Dubai-based firm specialises in designer ceramic tiles and sanitary ware, lighting solutions, furniture, and accessories.

On Monday another Dubai-based food and beverage company, Nutridor, revealed its plans for a new $15 million (Sh2.25 billion) processing plant for dairy products such as cheese and butter that will target the Kenya and Tanzania markets.

It has a vast network of operations in the Middle East and Africa with customers in more than 15 countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Angola, Gambia, Ghana, Senegal, and the six oil-producing nations Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arabs Emirates.

“We are actively working towards making an entry into the East African market. We want to come to Kenya and Tanzania with value-added products such as cheese and butter,” Nutridor CEO Sankha Biswas said in Dubai.

The processing plant will be built adjacent to Nutridor’s current factory within Dubai industrial city, which was launched in May this year with an initial capacity of 60,000 litres of milk products a day.

