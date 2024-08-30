Inflation rallies to two-month high on higher food costs

“Prices of potatoes (Irish), oranges and mangoes increased by 7.1, 3.2 and 2.6 percent, respectively between July and August,” KNBS Managing Director Macdonald Obudho said in a statement.
Households paid an average of Sh130.57 for a kilogramme of Irish potatoes, a 51.9 percent surge compared with Sh85.95 in August 2023.
The August inflation rate reversed several months of easing in the measure of increase in the cost of goods and services over the previous year.
The 4.3 percent inflation rate in July was the slowest in 46 months since September 2020 when it stood at 4.2 percent, raising hopes of cost relief for households.
The Kenyan government targets an inflation rate of between 2.5 percent and 7.5 percent in the medium term.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Kenya in its last review on August 6 cut its indicative policy lending rate to 12.75 percent, down from 13 percent, citing easing inflation and a stable shilling.