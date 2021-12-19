Market News Kiambu Road steps closer to dualling as Nema seeks views

Vehicles driving along Kiambu Road on September 29, 2021. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary The government plans to dual the road from the Muthaiga interchange to Ndumberi via Kiambu town, a distance of 15 kilometres.

The long-awaited dualling of Kiambu Road has moved a step closer with the environmental watchdog now collecting public views on the project set to boost the value of real-estate investments along the corridor.

The government plans to dual the road from the Muthaiga interchange to Ndumberi via Kiambu town, a distance of 15 kilometres. It will then connect to the Ruiru-Uplands and Githunguri-Kimende roads.

The move follows the rapid real-estate development along the corridor, which has resulted in traffic congestion on the narrow single-lane road during rush hour, costing the economy millions in lost work hours.

The strong appetite for property in Kiambu, which has the advantage of proximity to Nairobi, has in recent years seen coffee plantations pave the way for gated housing estates, shopping centres, and industrial infrastructure.

“The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) invites members of the public to submit oral or written comments within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice to the director-general, Nema, to assist the authority in the decision-making process regarding this project,” said the Nema in a notice published on Friday.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had in 2019 hired two firms to prepare designs and a feasibility study for a dual-carriage road to run along the affluent Muthaiga and Runda estates as well as Karura Forest.

The KeNHA has issued notices to businesses and property owners on road reserves on the stretch to demolish their structures.

The two firms — Apec Consortium and Span Engineers — were mandated to work under a joint venture to draw up the designs that would incorporate views from residents.

Among the recommendations of residents was that the road ought to have non-motorised transport facilities, given that it mainly runs through residential areas.

The dualling of the road is part of a wider plan to improve transport infrastructure in the northern reaches of Nairobi, with the government also planning to upgrade the Northern Bypass to a dual-carriageway.

