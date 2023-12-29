Market News State spending on free maternity hits Sh5.3bn

Mrs Tessie Musalia Mudavadi (left), Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary, talking to expectant and lactating mothers. PHOTO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Government spending on free maternity delivery grew by 41.7 percent to a record Sh5.37 billion in the financial year ended June 2023 as the number of beneficiaries for normal and surgical procedures neared the one million mark.

Data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) shows the total spending on normal and Caesarean section deliveries under Linda Mama rose from Sh3.79 billion used in the previous year. The amount stood at Sh4.95 billion in 2020/21.

