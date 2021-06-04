Market News Tatu City picks Australian firm to put up infrastructure

Signage at Tatu City. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author

Mixed development developer Tatu City has appointed Australia based construction company SMEC as the lead infrastructure consultant for the second phase of its Tatu Industrial Park development in Ruiru.

SMEC will oversee tendering and building of roads, drainage, street lighting, water distribution pipeline and wastewater system, electrical networks and IT systems at the 2,500 acre site, with the work expected to be completed in May 2022.

The new city is expanding to meet the demand for businesses, homes and social amenities.

“Following a highly competitive selection process, we appointed SMEC due to its expertise and commitment to excellent service delivery across small and mega projects worldwide,” Tatu City Project Manager Samuel Gathukia said.

SMEC’s other Kenyan projects include the Kenya Power Transmission System Improvement Project and Dandora Sewage Treatment.

In February, the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (Kwal) broke ground on a Sh4 billion manufacturing and distribution facility at the phase two site, which also has an allocation for large-scale affordable housing.

This was the first production facility opened by Kwal in more than two decades.

Mr Gathukia added that the first phase of the park, also measuring 2,500 acres, is 90 percent complete. It has attracted more than 60 local, regional and multi-national businesses that include Dormans, CKL Africa Ltd, Davis & Shirtliff, Cold Solutions, Copia, Friendship Group, FFK, Twiga Foods and Stecol.

The latest firm to take up space at Tatu City is education books supplier Mountain Top Publishers, which announced its entry earlier this week and is expected to move in soon.

Two schools– Crawford International and Nova Pioneer— have also established campuses on the estate, accounting for more than 3,000 students.