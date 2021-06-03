Market News Two Rivers eyes developers with land rights sale

Two Rivers Mall on Kiambu Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author

Two Rivers Development Limited has opened the next phase of sale of bulk land rights within its 102-acre site, targeting commercial and residential real estate developers.

The company has up to 1.3 million square metres of space available under the bulk sale plan within the development which already hosts the Two Rivers Mall, a hotel and an office block.

Under the plan, developers access space to construct their units, with Two Rivers providing access to utilities and other infrastructure.

“We already have multibillion-shilling residential and commercial developments at Two Rivers, and we have been engaging other investors to come and be part of this urban node,” said Theodoros Pantis, the Two Rivers general manager after handing over title deeds to Centum Real Estate Limited, which has recently completed the acquisition of development rights for its Loft Duplexes and Riverbank Apartments high-end homes.

“The development rights are competitively priced as they include not just the land but also key infrastructure such as power, water, sewer, ICT and sports and social amenities,” said Samuel Kariuki, the managing director of Centum Real Estate.

Mr Pantis added that the residential projects being rolled out by Centum Real Estate will have a positive impact on the development by adding permanent residents.

Sales totaling 96,000 square metres have been made, resulting in the development of Two Rivers Mall, City Lodge Hotel and a commercial office park by Victoria Commercial Bank.