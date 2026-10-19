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UK insurer’s Sh4.23bn premiums lift lid on expatriate health cover

International plans can offer benefits such as medical evacuation, repatriation, cancer treatment, virtual consultations and second medical opinions, depending on the policy.

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By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

UK insurer Bupa Global booked Sh4.23 billion in medical insurance premiums in Kenya in the six months to June 2026, offering a glimpse into the growing demand for international private medical insurance (IPMI) cover that mainly serves expatriates, executives and other globally-mobile professionals.

The insurer’s premiums nearly tripled from Sh1.54 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority’s (IRA), lifting Bupa into the ranks of Kenya’s top 10 biggest medical insurers.

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