UK insurer’s Sh4.23bn premiums lift lid on expatriate health cover

UK insurer Bupa Global booked Sh4.23 billion in medical insurance premiums in Kenya in the six months to June 2026, offering a glimpse into the growing demand for international private medical insurance (IPMI) cover that mainly serves expatriates, executives and other globally-mobile professionals.

The insurer’s premiums nearly tripled from Sh1.54 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority’s (IRA), lifting Bupa into the ranks of Kenya’s top 10 biggest medical insurers.

IPMI provides health cover across multiple countries for people who live, work or travel internationally, unlike conventional medical policies that are primarily designed around domestic healthcare systems.

Bupa Global is the only insurer licensed in Kenya to operate exclusively in the international private medical insurance segment, distinguishing it from local providers such as Jubilee Health and Old Mutual, which mainly serve the domestic medical insurance market.

The insurer opened its first African office in Nairobi in April 2025 after receiving clearance from the IRA to offer international medical cover locally.

Uditha Jayaratne, Bupa Global’s chief executive and principal officer in Kenya and managing director for Africa, said the insurer’s local licensing had brought greater visibility to a segment that has historically been less transparent.

“Bupa Global operates exclusively in international private medical insurance, which is a very different segment from traditional domestic cover. Since becoming a fully licensed insurer in Kenya, Bupa Global now reports its international medical premiums locally, bringing greater visibility to a segment that has historically been less transparent,” he said.

He said the published industry figures may no be capturing all premiums paid by Kenyan customers for international health cover, given that other providers operate through different structures, including cross-border arrangements and local partnerships.

For instance, in November 2025, AXA Global Healthcare partnered with Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya to distribute international medical plans locally, with Executive Healthcare Solutions acting as the exclusive distributor.

“This raises an interesting question about the true size of Kenya’s private medical insurance market. With other international providers operating through different structures, including cross-border arrangements and local partnerships, are all international premiums from Kenyan customers fully reflected in published industry figures? My view is that the total market could be considerably larger than current statistics suggest,” he said.

Bupa’s growth saw it climb to seventh place among Kenya’s medical insurers in the six months to June, from 11th position a year earlier. Its market share more than doubled to 7.16 percent from 2.81 percent.

When it set up its operations in Nairobi, the insurer said it was going to offer a range of international health insurance plans designed for small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, expatriates and corporates.

IPMI provides portable medical cover across multiple countries, targeting expatriates, digital nomads, executives and families whose work or lifestyles require access to healthcare beyond one national system.

International plans can offer benefits such as medical evacuation, repatriation, cancer treatment, virtual consultations and second medical opinions, depending on the policy.

Their appeal lies in access to healthcare across borders, although premiums and benefits vary by provider and level of cover.

Bupa’s latest expansion came as gross written premiums in Kenya’s medical insurance segment rose 7.2 percent to Sh59.17 billion from Sh55.21 billion in the first half of 2025.

Jubilee Health retained its position as the country’s largest medical insurer, with a 13.99 percent market share, followed by Old Mutual Insurance (13.9 percent) and CIC General at 12.97 percent.