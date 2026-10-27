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Supreme Court ends billionaire Kibunga Kimani’s Sh205m land sale row

Billionaire John Kibunga Kimani. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A decade-long battle over a Sh205.3 million land sale deal in Murang’a has ended after the Supreme Court rejected an application by a manufacturing firm which sought to block billionaire John Kibunga Kimani from cancelling the transaction.

The court struck out African Cotton Industries Limited’s appeal against a Court of Appeal judgment that allowed Mr Kimani's firm, Rural Development Services Limited, to keep the vast land situated in Makuyu, Murang’a County. The Supreme Court ruled that the dispute did not qualify for a further appeal.

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