Supreme Court ends billionaire Kibunga Kimani’s Sh205m land sale row

A decade-long battle over a Sh205.3 million land sale deal in Murang’a has ended after the Supreme Court rejected an application by a manufacturing firm which sought to block billionaire John Kibunga Kimani from cancelling the transaction.

The court struck out African Cotton Industries Limited’s appeal against a Court of Appeal judgment that allowed Mr Kimani's firm, Rural Development Services Limited, to keep the vast land situated in Makuyu, Murang’a County. The Supreme Court ruled that the dispute did not qualify for a further appeal.

The ruling delivered on October 23, 2026 dismissed the company's application to block the sale or transfer of the 126.7-acre property in Makuyu, Murang’a county, leaving intact a March 2026 Court of Appeal decision that overturned an earlier order requiring Rural Development Services Limited to complete the transaction.

The fight stems from a sale agreement signed on July 2, 2013, for Kakuzi/Kirimiri Block 7/281.The agreed purchase price was Sh205.3 million.

African Cotton paid a 10 percent deposit amounting to Sh20.5 million. The transaction, however, never progressed to completion.

According to court records, Rural Development Services later sought to refund the deposit after deciding not to proceed with the sale. African Cotton returned the money and issued a notice requiring completion of the transaction.

In addition, there were objections from Mr Kimani’s family to the sale of the entire property, with a caution lodged against the title to prevent dealings with the land.

In February 2021, the Environment and Lands court ruled for the buyer, finding that a valid agreement existed and that incapacity and duress had not been proved.

It found that missing Land Control Board consent did not invalidate the agreement and that a constructive trust favoured the buyer.

The court ordered Kimani's company to execute the necessary transfer documents within 30 days, while the buyer was required to pay the full purchase price of Sh205.3 million within 15 days of receiving the documents.

The judge also directed the seller to obtain Land Control Board consent and allowed the court’s Deputy Registrar to act if the company failed to comply.

Rural Development Services appealed. On March 25, 2026, the Court of Appeal set aside the ELC order for specific performance. It found that the full price had not been paid when the seller rescinded the agreement, the deposit had been refunded before the completion date, and African Cotton had neither taken possession nor improved the land.

The bench said the buyer had contractual options to limit its losses but failed to use them.

African Cotton then escalated the dispute to the Supreme Court, arguing that the appeal raised constitutional questions about property rights, access to justice, fairness and remedies for breach. It sought orders preventing a sale or transfer pending appeal.

Rural Development Services objected that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction. It said the dispute was a private commercial transaction and the buyer was challenging findings already decided by two courts. Invoking constitutional provisions, it argued, could not turn the case into a constitutional appeal.

The Supreme Court agreed, ruling that the gist of the dispute was a private contract involving the sale and purchase of the suit property. It identified the issues as the agreement’s validity, the effect of missing Land Control Board consent and remedies for breach.

“It is therefore evident that the issues framed and determined by both the ELC and the Court of Appeal did not involve any questions of interpretation or application of the Constitution. Similarly, the Court of Appeal’s reasoning and conclusions leading to the impugned judgment did not involve a trajectory of constitutional interpretation or application," said the apex court.

It found that the issues framed by African Cotton as raising questions of constitutional interpretation and application were not canvassed through the courts' hierarchy.”

Under Article 163(4)(a), an appeal to the Supreme Court must arise from a case shaped by constitutional interpretation or application.

“It is not the mere allegation in pleadings by a party that clothes an appeal with the attributes of constitutional interpretation or application,” the court said, quoting an earlier decision.