News Beware buying homes in Mavoko illegally, Housing PS warns

By JAMES KAHONGEH

Kenyans are being duped into buying houses under the slum upgrading project in Mavoko, Machakos County, by unscrupulous individuals purporting to be the developers.

In a notice on Friday, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga warned that the fraudsters are selling the units illegally.

The PS said those targetted in the project have already formed housing cooperatives to mobilise resources to buy the houses.

“The target beneficiaries are requested to be patient as the government works out a suitable tenure arrangement and affordable values for the houses,” said Mr Hinga.

The PS warned that the government would not be liable for any losses from illegal home purchases.

The Sustainable Neighbourhood Programme in Mavoko is part of the government’s efforts to boost access to affordable housing in the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

The Sh1.6 billion project features 463 two- and three-bedroom units constructed in three clusters.

The units will sit on a 22-hectare piece of land.

Similar government housing projects have in the past been a target by fraudsters, prying on Kenyans desperate to own a home.