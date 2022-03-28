Counties Afia juice maker wins trademark row against ex-business partner

Kevian Kenya Limited founder Kimani Rugendo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

The Court of Appeal has granted juice manufacturer Kevian Kenya Limited (KKL) the green light to register a trademark known as "Squishy" and manufacture the drink that targets children.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Asike Makhandia, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage declined a request by the company's former business partner, Squishy Drinks Limited (SDL), to block the manufacturing.

The judges said the request lacked merit after finding that SDL had filed a similar request at the High Court seeking review of a ruling dated December 4, 2019.

SDL wanted the Court of Appeal to stop execution of the ruling that allowed Kevian to manufacture, distribute and sell juice products under the trademark “SQUISHY”.

"We have established that after filing this application, Squishy has also sought for the review of the disputed order at the High Court. Thus, if we entertain this application, the same issue shall be determined simultaneously by this court and the High Court," said the judges.

"This appears to be a case of hedging its bets by the appellant and smacks of forum shopping and an abuse of process. This is especially so when the law does not countenance the simultaneous pursuit of a review of and appeal against the same order," they added.

Through its director Evelyn Wairimu Njenga, SDL had complained to the Court of Appeal that due to the disputed orders, the High Court had encouraged economic sabotage against Squishy by having two companies own the rights to the trademark.

She stated that SDL stands to suffer irreparable loss and damage as it manufactures and distributes its products under the trademark.

The subject of the trademark dispute is a business merger agreement entered by the two companies in October 2018.

The two companies had agreed that the merger would be through consolidation of the manufacturing process and the creation of a new entity which was to be known as Squishy Distribution Limited.

The new entity was for the sale and distribution of the juice. The entity was also to be vested with exclusive rights to sell the juices on behalf of the merged parties.

But they later fell out and Squishy Drinks Limited sought to stop Kevian from proceeding with the registration plans.

Squishy sought termination of the merger on grounds that Kevian delayed on its part of the agreements, a move that led to the current legal battle.

[email protected]