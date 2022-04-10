Counties Agency seeks forfeiture of Sh108m gift from Belgium man to Kiambu woman

A State agency has now applied for Sh108 million seized from a Kiambu woman last December to be forfeited to the government. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary A State agency has now applied for Sh108 million seized from a Kiambu woman last December to be forfeited to the government over suspicion that the money was part of a money laundering scheme.

All the monies, according to the agency were wired in the same manner and in tranches, raising suspicion of money laundering.

The agency said the Belgian wired a total of USD $909,900 between August 6 and 10 to Ms Wambui’s dollar account.

A State agency has now applied for Sh108 million seized from a Kiambu woman last December to be forfeited to the government over suspicion that the money was part of a money laundering scheme.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) said in the petition that the funds in two accounts at Equity Bank #ticker:EQTY , belonging to Tebby Wambuku Kago are proceeds of conduit for money laundering.

Ms Wambuku together with an associate — Felesta Nyamathia Njoroge and a sister Jane Wangui Kago — received a total of Sh260 million from Belgian Marc De Messel between August and November last year.

All the monies, according to the agency were wired in the same manner and in tranches, raising suspicion of money laundering.

“The court be pleased to issue an order that the above funds be forfeited to the State and transferred to the Assets Recovery Agency or do make any other ancillary orders it considers appropriate to facilitate the transfer of the property forfeited to the Government,” the agency says in the petition.

The funds belonging to Ms Wambuku were frozen by Justice Esther Maina last year. The money includes US$631,071 (Sh71.2 million) at Equity bank and Sh37 million in the same bank but in a different account.

The Belgian, a cryptocurrency dealer, had indicated in the declaration documents that the money was a gift.

“The pattern of transaction in the accounts in issue and the activities of one De Mesel Marc and the Respondents depicts money laundering activities and this Honourable Court ought to issue the orders sought,” the agency said.

The agency said the Belgian wired a total of USD $909,900 between August 6 and 10 to Ms Wambui’s dollar account.

Court documents show that Mr De Mesel wired $224,975 on August 6. He later sent $229,975 on August 10, another $234,975 and later US $219,975 on the same day.

In September, Ms Wambui distributed a total of USD $278,799 to several accounts including hers and another one registered in the name of Sarah Njoki.

“There are reasonable grounds to suspect that the funds held in the above accounts are proceeds of crime acquired through illicit and money laundering scheme designed to conceal, disguise the nature, source location and movement of the funds,” the agency says.

[email protected]