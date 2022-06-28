Counties Agency sends Sh1bn to four counties ravaged by drought

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has disbursed Sh1.1 billion under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP) to poor households in Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera and Turkana counties to mitigate effects of the harsh weather.

The funds, which have been transferred under the routine cash transfer segment, come at a time when the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has hit 4.1 million.

The Authority has disbursed Sh638.6 million under the drought shock responsive cash transfer portfolio to an additional 58,000 households in the four counties and another Sh500 million through cash transfer to over 91,000 beneficiaries.

“Each household under the HSNP routine segment, commonly referred to as Group 1 beneficiaries, is entitled to Sh5,400 while those under the shock-responsive portfolio will receive Sh2,700,” said NDMA chief executive Hared Hassan Adan.

The cash disbursements under the HSNP are part of the larger Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project (KSEIP) implemented by the government.

With a fourth consecutive failed season, many residents in the Arid and semi-arid counties are grappling with an unprecedented drought situation that has impacted negatively on their pastoralist livelihood.

The number of people in need of relief assistance has increased from 3.1 million in February to 4.1 million this month.

The other cash transfers under KSEIP are Older Persons cash transfer (OPCT), Persons with Severe Disabilities (PWSD) and Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) under the overall Inua Jamii programme.

NDMA is currently undertaking registration of poor and vulnerable households in Isiolo, Garissa, Samburu, and Tana River counties with a view to bringing on board an additional 32,000 households under the program.

