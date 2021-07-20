Counties Badi raises red flag on fake land titles

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Major General Mohamed Badi has raised concern over fake title deed “merchants” derailing ongoing land titling process in the city.

The NMS boss blamed cons with fake titles for the slow pace of the exercise that began august last year.

He said they have only been able to secure 10,000 titles against a target of 18,000 they had set at the beginning of the process.

Nairobi’s Lands department has over the years been invaded by cartels and illegal land transactions thus resulting to loss of revenue and land grabbing.

He, however, said that his administration is banking on the digitisation of land records in Nairobi by the Ministry of Lands to cut out con people with the fake titles.

“The titling process is a huge nightmare for us because of fake title deeds but with digitisation by the Ministry of Lands, we will be able to cut off the con people who got the fake titles,” said Mr Badi.

In April this year, Lands Ministry launched National Land Information Management System (NLIMS) to digitally map all lands in Nairobi.

The system is also designed to enhance security of land records, speed up land transactions as well as curb illegal land transactions by providing accurate information required to support the commercialisation of land in a convenient and timely manner.

Maj-Gen Badi explained that they are working closely with the Farida Karoney-led ministry to ensure the titling process is continuous despite the setbacks.

“We have already secured almost 10,000 areas to be issued with title deeds but our target is 18,000. So we are pushing as much as we can and we do hope that once we hit the figure, the President will come and issue them,” he said.

In August, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the issuance of the titles to various land owners in the capital city.

The project is part of the President’s Nairobi titling programme, launched in 2018.

Among individuals who were set to benefit from the process include the more than 30,000 members of the Embakasi Ranching Company Limited who have been waiting for 45 years for titles to their parcels of land.

However, the process has been slow with slightly more than 7,000 titles issued to owners due to a lack of original documents by landowners and proper succession documents in cases where landowners are deceased.

Only five million titles have been issued between 2013 and August 30, 2020 under the Nairobi titling programme.