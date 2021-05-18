Counties Businesses in Kisumu seek to cash in on Madaraka fete

Part of Kisumu City skyline as seen from the Kisumu Port in Lake Victoria. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Hoteliers and traders in Kisumu have started registering an uptick in busisness ahead of Madaraka Day.

The celebrations which will be marked in the county on June 1 are seen as a boon in the the hospitality sector whose performancehas been hit by the economic fallout occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the hotels reported below 10 per cent bed occupancy.

Lake Victoria Tourism Association (LVTA) chairman Robinson Anyal said the industry has been witnessing slight improvement on accommodation and conference business due to the opening of Nairobi after a lenghty lockdown from March.

Currently the room occupancies in hotels at averages between 15-20 per cent.

“We appreciate the government's decision to decentralise the hosting of the national events celebrations. We expect to be doing 30-60 per cent in the week leading to the event and 80-100 per cent on night to the event,” said Mr Anyal.

Acacia Premier Hotel Manager Shanawaz Basheer said they expect to be fully booked by June 1.

“I am sure we will be above 60 per cent during that week and may be 100 per cent during Madaraka Day,” said Mr Basheer.

Victoria Comfort Hotel manager David Omollo noted there's slight progress in accommodation bookings from State House guests doing supervisory roles in Mamboleo road.