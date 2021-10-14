Counties City Hall recruits 500 ‘kanjos’ amid hawkers menace

Nairobi county inspectorate officers. PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary City Hall is looking at hiring 500 more inspectorate officers, commonly known as kanjos, as it grapples with shortage of staff in the security and compliance department.

To finance the recruitment, it has earmarked Sh180 million. In the meantime, the county government will outsource services from other agencies.

The county government said the recruitment will be carried out in a phases as it seeks to have a proper succession plan in the department that is struggling with aging staff.

Already, advertisement for the positions has been made.

“A total of 500 new officers will be recruited in the next financial year as the county looks at having the required workforce aimed at improved service delivery and prompt response,” reads the Nairobi County Annual Development Plan for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

The sub-sector, comprising city inspectorate department, investigation and information analysis department, and administration and support services, currently relies on 2,567 inspectorate and compliance officers to execute its mandate.

It also investigate cases, gathers intelligence and analyses information on issues of interest to the county.

The department, tasked with ensuring compliance to county by-laws and orders, provide security to county installations, properties and sentries, has gained notoreity for its violent handling of hawkers, parking boys, and other petty offenders in the city.

The Ann Kananu-led administration is, however, looking at spending Sh58 million towards capacity building for the officers by rolling out training programmes to clean up its image.

In June, Ms Kananu, the acting county governor, inked a deal with the National Police Service to train more than 1,000 of its inspectorate officers at Kiganjo Police Training College and Administration Police Training College, Embakasi.

According to Director of Enforcement Services Mark Leleruk, the four-month training was targeted at introducing a new culture of professionalism and integrity into the unit with graduate inspectorate courses knitted into the programme.

“We intend to build capacity of our staff through rolling out training programmes as well as ensure proper succession plan. We intend to rebrand and get rid of the culture associated with corruption and brutality, especially when dealing with hawkers,” said Dr Leleruk.