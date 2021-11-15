Counties City Hall staff working at NMS threaten strike

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi County staff seconded to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have threatened to go on strike over delayed October salaries.

More than 6,000 workers say NMS that Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi leads failed to release the pay.

Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) Nairobi Staff Branch deputy secretary Augustine Wafula said that their members serving at NMS are yet to receive their October salaries despite the Union raising the issue with NMS.

He accused the national government entity of going against the provisions of good labour practices by subjecting their members to harsh living conditions. Subsequently, the union has written to NMS boss to release the salaries immediately or they resort to industrial action.

“With the foregoing, we request for immediate release of October salaries to the accounts of our members and a response on future plans on timely salary payment,” said Mr Wafula in the letter dated November 9, 2021.

“This union will have no other option but to resolve to industrial action as per the provisions of the labour relations law in case this humble appeal is not given the attention it calls for,” he added.

Mr Wafula said it is disheartening that NMs did not make prior arrangement to ensure the workers receive their salaries at the end of every month.

“This is indeed saddening that the commitment being put in place by our members to ensure high returns is not making any sense to the management and thus resorting to subjecting our members to harsh living conditions and as a result, their performance index is slowly diminishing resulting to low productivity,” he said.