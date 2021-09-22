Counties Drought agency on the spot over Sh160m grants

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author Summary The National drought management authority is on the spot over Sh160 million grants that cannot be accounted for, according to an audit report.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu in a report to the National Assembly says the management failed to provide vouchers of Sh160, 184,174 for auditing.

In the report for the financial year ended June 2019, Ms Gathungu indicated that the authority received a grant of Sh3.9 billion which was disbursed to its offices in counties.

“Payment vouchers to support Sh160,184,174 of the disbursements were not provided for audit. In the circumstance, the occurrence, accuracy and validity of the grants and subsidies expenditure could not be confirmed,” reads the report.

The audit report questioning the utilisation of Sh160 million comes just two weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the ongoing drought affecting the northern part of the country a national disaster.

While declaring the drought a national disaster, President Kenyatta instructed the National Treasury and the Ministry of Interior to spearhead government efforts to assist affected households including water and relief food distribution as well as livestock uptake.

The Auditor General has also questioned the whereabouts of documents relating to 54 vehicles worth Sh109 million owned by the authority.