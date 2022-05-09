Counties EACC starts recovery of Sh380m KPA land

Integrity Centre that hosts Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has begun the process of recovering a parcel of land in Mombasa worth Sh380 million that was illegally hived off from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and allocated to a private company.

The anti-graft body says in a case filed before the Environment and Land court that the land in Liwatoni area, which houses the Kenya Fisheries offices, was illegally allocated to Bawazir Glass Works Ltd in 1996.

The company is currently known as Milly Glassworks Ltd and the parcel was alienated by former Commissioner of Lands Wilson Gacanja in abuse of powers of his office.

“Despite the purported subdivision, the suit property is intact and remains registered in the name of Kenya Ports Authority vested in the government of Kenya,” EACC says in the court documents.

The land was under lease from KPA to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Fisheries Department and currently the State Department for Fisheries and Blue Economy.

EACC says the alienation and subsequent allocation commenced through a letter of allotment issued by Mr Gachanja in February 1996 to Bawazir Glass Works Ltd, making reference to the land as an un-surveyed light industrial plot in Mombasa.

The company was asked to surrender the land in 1997 to KPA but the requests were ignored. The anti-graft body accuses the former commissioner of lands of causing the subdivision of the government’s land or shutting his eyes despite the fraudulent alienation.

The anti-graft body accuses Mr Gachanja of knowingly and fraudulently making an offer and granting government land to a private company, while aware that it had been reserved for use by KPA.

EACC wants a declaration that the sub-division is illegal and for the chief land registrar to cancel a title deed registered to Milly Glassworks ltd.

