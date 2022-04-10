Counties Farmers sue to stop Nzoia Sugar boss appointment

Mr Godfrey Wanyonyi, who was been Nzoia Sugar Company acting MD. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A group of farmers has moved to court to block the board of directors of Nzoia Sugar Company from appointing Godfrey Wanyonyi as the managing director of the miller.

The farmers claim that the recruitment process was dogged by conflict of interest as Mr Wanyonyi, who was the acting MD, is expected to be vetted and approved by the same board that has been working with him.

The farmers further allege that Mr Wanyonyi does not meet the minimum academic qualifications required for the position. The position, they said, requires the holder to have at least a degree in Agriculture, Engineering, business, finance of social studies from a recognised university.

“The petitioners, who are cane farmers, contend that the operations of the company have tremendously declined with the appointment of the current acting managing director; that the quality and profitability of the company has gone down,” Jack Mukhongo Munialo says in an affidavit.

Other than issuing temporary orders stopping the board from appointing Mr Wanyonyi, the farmers want detailed criteria and mechanisms used to short-list, interview and select the qualified applicants, for scrutiny by the court.

The shortlisted candidates include Mr Wanyonyi, Mr Nahashon Aseka,Mr John Nyamboka, Mr Christopher Mungoma and a Mr Nyongesa.

