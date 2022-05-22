Counties Irrigation agency, two universities top in service delivery

Officials from the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) inspect water reservoir and pumps at River Galana on August 26, 2020. PHOTO | CHARLES LWANGA | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary A report by Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring Unit for the year ended June 2021 shows that the NIA was the best performing institution with a score of 1.889.

It was followed by the University of Embu and Tharaka University College with scores of 1.929 and 1.9682 respectively.

The bottom five performing State corporations were Sony Sugar, National Oil Corporation, and Special Economic Zone Authority.

The National Irrigation Authority (NIA), University of Embu and Tharaka University College have been ranked the top State corporations in service delivery.

A report by Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring Unit for the year ended June 2021 shows that the NIA was the best performing institution with a score of 1.889.

It was followed by the University of Embu and Tharaka University College with scores of 1.929 and 1.9682 respectively.

The bottom five performing State corporations were Sony Sugar, National Oil Corporation, and Special Economic Zone Authority.

“Analysis of the performance of the State Corporations indicates that there was marginal improvement in performance in the 2020/2021 fiscal year compared to that of 2019/2020 since the average composite score improved from 3.1972 to 3.1191,” read the evaluation report.

“National Irrigation Authority was the best performing State Corporation with a Composite Score of 1.889 while the bottom performer was South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited with a Composite Score of 4.1629.”

The evaluation considered the performance of the core mandate, which evaluates operational performance, absorption of externally mobilised funds and resources allocated by the Treasury.

Other indicators included projects' completion rate, access to government procurement opportunities, youth internships and corruption prevention.

[email protected]